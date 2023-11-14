Industries

    Issued by Eduvos
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    Eduvos, voted South Africa's leading private higher education provider, is thrilled to announce the move of its Claremont campus to the brand-new Mowbray campus.
    Eduvos Cape Town finds a new home in Mowbray

    This move represents a significant leap forward for Eduvos as it continues to expand and shape the future of education in Africa. In 2023, Eduvos saw a surge in first-year student enrolment, surpassing many of its public university counterparts. The new campus, located against the scenic backdrop of Cape Town’s mountains, will help Eduvos meet the growing demand for higher education.

    The Mowbray campus is one of two Eduvos campuses in the Western Cape along with Tyger Valley. The Mowbray campus will embody Eduvos's forward-thinking "campus-of-the-future" model, where cutting-edge technology merges with academic excellence to create a holistic learning environment for Eduvos students, who are referred to as Vossies. These campuses are crucial to Eduvos’s goal of becoming Africa’s leading meta-university by 2027.

    Billy de Beer, campus general manager at Eduvos Claremont, underscored the significance of this milestone, stating, "Our new Mowbray campus is a testament to our commitment to redefining education. We envision this campus as a vibrant hub where technology and learning meet to provide our students with unique educational experience."

    This state-of-the-art campus will be fully equipped with cutting-edge technology, furthering Eduvos's partnership with EON Reality to introduce Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its teaching methods. By embracing these innovations, Eduvos is giving its students an immersive and dynamic learning experience and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

    The new location was strategically chosen to not only accommodate more students but also not disrupt current Claremont students’ learning. The Mowbray campus is conveniently located near public transportation routes and is situated in a secure office block.

    Eduvos's new Mowbray campus promises to revolutionise the higher education landscape by offering an advanced, technology-driven learning environment that aligns with its mission to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

    For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

    Find Eduvos Online
    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    NextOptions
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

