Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEduvosBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Eduvos partners with EON Reality to bring AI solutions to higher education

4 Jan 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is partnering with EON Reality, Inc. ("EON Reality"), a global leader in the Virtual and Augmented Reality ("XR") industry to provide students and faculty across its 12 campuses with education solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new-age technology will transform the learning experience.
Eduvos partners with EON Reality to bring AI solutions to higher education

Eduvos is committed to keeping its learning relevant and current. The institution has already embraced flexible learning by offering students a modern mix of in-person and online learning experiences. The partnership with EON Reality will now bring an added practical dimension to learning.

EON Reality’s solutions will provide Eduvos students and faculty with intuitive Augmented and Virtual Reality tools that will take learning to the next level. Combined with a groundbreaking level of AI, these tools and products will provide both lecturers and students with the ability to design highly engaging, interactive educational experiences.

“We are delighted to enter this partnership with EON,” says Eduvos CEO Siegie Brownlee. “Our philosophy at Eduvos is that learning is not only about what our graduates know, but also about what they can do. We know that learning takes place significantly faster and is more thorough when students can practically apply what they have learnt. EON technology will give our students this experiential meta learning edge, as well as an advantage in the job market.

Eduvos educators are committed to preparing students for the real world of work outside of the classroom. With EON’s products, instructors will be able to provide students with hands-on experiences that simulate the working world. “The XR solutions are designed to be accessible via smartphones, laptops or XR headsets and can be used by anyone, without advanced technical knowledge. We plan on embedding AI and XR experiences across our faculties of law, commerce, applied sciences, arts, humanities, and technology” says Brownlee.

“We are excited to teach law in virtual courtrooms that are modelled on the real world, and tourism by utilising the ability to teleport to those locations.”, says Dr Riaan Steenberg, a director of Eduvos.

Dan Lejerskar, founder, chairman and CEO of EON Reality, says, “Progressive institutions like Eduvos are perfect fits for EON Reality and our large suite of solutions.

“Eduvos’ mission of empowering people through education aligns with EON Reality’s belief that knowledge is a human right, and their reach combines smoothly with our global network. Eduvos has been working hard to ensure South Africans of all backgrounds have access to education needed to change the world, and EON solutions will help Eduvos students and faculty take their education even further.”

The world is increasingly embracing the metaverse. Experts believe that the metaverse will be worth $800 billion by 2024. Around 90% of executives say their organisations see growth opportunities in the metaverse.

The technology will be incorporated into Eduvos’s learning from the fourth block of 2023.

Read EON Reality’s statement here.

For media enquiries contact moc.sovude@grebdv.arak or moc.sovude@eciffosserp.

NextOptions
Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
Read more: e-Learning, Siegie Brownlee, education technology innovations, Eduvos

Related

Eduvos celebrates Graphic Design students at Young Designers Portfolio Showcase
EduvosEduvos celebrates Graphic Design students at Young Designers Portfolio Showcase25 Nov 2022
Eduvos Graphic Design alum making waves in film industry
EduvosEduvos Graphic Design alum making waves in film industry23 Nov 2022
Eduvos partners with SmartFunder to address higher education funding
EduvosEduvos partners with SmartFunder to address higher education funding21 Nov 2022
Eduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key
EduvosEduvos becomes first private higher education institution in SA to partner with Golden Key17 Nov 2022
Prospective students pre-enrol at Eduvos
EduvosProspective students pre-enrol at Eduvos27 Oct 2022
Image source: Getty Images
How to increase e-learning using the 90/20/8 rule6 Oct 2022
Aveng Trident Steel helps build e-learning capacity at Gqeberha school
Aveng Trident Steel helps build e-learning capacity at Gqeberha school23 Aug 2022
Image source: August de Richelieu from
Shift to e-learning is on the rise - survey12 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz