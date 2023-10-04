Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Cornerstone InstituteNorth-West University (NWU)Bullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.com3RCEduvosOptimiEDGE EducationJNPRSACAPHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


New Carpentries-certified instructor trainers to bolster digital skills in research

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: North-West University (NWU)
Two digital humanities researchers from the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) have been included in The Carpentries' newest cohort of certified instructor trainers. Following the completion of a 10 week-long 'Train-the-Trainer' course, Mmasibidi Setaka and Rooweither Mabuya are now certified to train and certify Carpentries instructors.

The Carpentries is a leading non-profit organisation that builds global capacity in essential data and computational skills for conducting efficient, open, and reproducible research. A key component of their approach is the training and fostering of an active, inclusive and diverse community of learners and instructors through their workshops.

The role of instructor trainers is not only to train and welcome future instructors into The Carpentries community, but also to guide the development of new training material and lead within their home communities.

Mmasibidi Setaka
Mmasibidi Setaka

“The ‘Train-the Trainer’ course was presented fully online as it was attended by trainees in different parts of the world and in different time zones,” says Mmasibidi Setaka, who is a digital humanities researcher focusing on Sesotho at SADiLaR.

The workshop included participants from Argentina, Germany, Mexico, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To accommodate the different time zones, the workshop participants had the flexibility to attend either an afternoon or evening class every week.

Mastering digital tools for research

According to Setaka, the coursework included learning more about what motivates students to acquire new knowledge, how students develop mastery, and the different kinds of practice and feedback that enhance learning amongst other topics.

“It was important for me to take this course so that I can equip myself with the knowledge and skill set in order to encourage participation in lessons offered by The Carpentries, and motivate scholars from the humanities and social sciences to tap into the mastery of using digital tools in their research,” she explains.

Rooweither Mabuya
Rooweither Mabuya

Rooweither Mabuya, who is SADiLaR’s digital humanities researcher in IsiZulu, was inspired to become a trainer, following her experience of working as a Carpentries instructor for a few years.

“I have been a Carpentries instructor since 2019 and I have taught at a number of workshops,” she says. “When I attended an instructor training course last year as a helper and observer, it motivated me and sparked my interest in moving a level up to become an instructor trainer.”

An important lesson for Mabuya was that teaching and learning are separate, though related, processes. “And then there is learning to teach,” she adds. “Carpentries instructor training aims to teach several component skills of teaching. Much of the training was discussion-based and employed a self-directed learning approach.”

Both Setaka and Mabuya were impressed with the quality of training they received.

“Our US-based trainer, Karen Word, was very supportive and understanding. She really embodies the principles of The Carpentries," Setaka says. "I would also like to add what a beautiful experience it was to be in the training with Rooweither, because we were familiar with each other and able to assist each other when needed.”

Request a workshop

If you would like to request a Carpentries workshop from SADiLaR, please contact az.ca.uwn@akateS.idibisamM or az.ca.uwn@ayubaM.ooR.

NextOptions
North-West University (NWU)
The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
Read more: North-West University, SADiLaR, Mmasibidi Setaka, Rooweither Mabuya

Related

SADiLaR collaboration seeks to preserve SA's indigenous languages online
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR collaboration seeks to preserve SA's indigenous languages online14 Sep 2023
SADiLaR researchers inspired by 2023 SALALS Conference
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR researchers inspired by 2023 SALALS Conference17 Aug 2023
SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR celebrates successful 4th Rail workshop in Croatia12 Jul 2023
North-West University and University of Pretoria's academic programmes accredited for AGA purposes
SAICANorth-West University and University of Pretoria's academic programmes accredited for AGA purposes12 Jul 2023
SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR-UJ externship highlights career possibilities in digital humanities10 Jul 2023
NWU excels again in QS World University Rankings - now tenth in Africa
North-West University (NWU)NWU excels again in QS World University Rankings - now tenth in Africa30 Jun 2023
NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery presents 'When the Dust Settles' - a solo exhibition by Joe Turpin
North-West University (NWU)NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery presents 'When the Dust Settles' - a solo exhibition by Joe Turpin29 Jun 2023
SADiLaR-funded research gives a voice to Sepedi children with severe communication disabilities
North-West University (NWU)SADiLaR-funded research gives a voice to Sepedi children with severe communication disabilities21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz