Applications open for Shoprite bursary programme

Students studying scarce skills - such as Information Technology (IT), Chartered Accounting, Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Pharmacy and Retail Business Management - are invited to apply for the Shoprite Group's 2020 bursary programme.

Oscar Molekoa, Qayiya Kobese, Mpilo Sicwebu and Jacinda van Schoor recently completed their studies on Shoprite bursaries and are now working at the Group's head office.

Applications from IT and Data Engineering students are especially sought after given the critical skills shortage in this sector.Comprehensive bursaries are awarded to assist with tuition, books and accommodation fees. Each bursary comes with a work-back agreement, which would see the successful applicant ensured a job opportunity upon graduation.With more than 147,000 employees, the Group offers hard-working and ambitious individuals exciting jobs at its various offices across Africa as well as sought-after opportunities such as its Data Science Academy apprenticeship programme.For more information or to apply for a bursary for the 2020 academic year, visit: https://www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers/Shoprite-Bursaries.html