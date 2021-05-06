Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Newly launched TelkomOne Ignite offers free educational content

6 May 2021
The Telkom Foundation today announced the launch of Ignite - the new educational extension of its video streaming platform, TelkomOne - allowing high school students free access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths)-based content.

TelkomOne Ignite content is available through a subscription-free sign-up and will focus on grade 10-12 content in these areas:
  • STEM-specific topics and subject matter (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths);
  • Content that directly supports the SA curriculum’s CAPS lessons (Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement)
  • Content that indirectly supports the SA curriculum in the form of non-fiction relevant programs;
  • And finally, content that is of interest to a wider school-going audience.

Access to the pack will be given upon free registration with a student’s Telkom mobile number, name, age, gender, institution of study and grade.

“We are thrilled to introduce TelkomOne Ignite to the youth. Students simply need support at home and access to quality online schooling is one way to ensure that, over and above adult supervision and assistance. Key to introducing TelkomOne Ignite was ensuring that it was affordable across the board too. We have also been particular in our selection of the content; providing the right content mix of career-related topics, CAPS lessons and edutainment and I believe we ended up with the right formula,” said Sarah Mthintso, Telkom’s Head of Foundation.

Last year the Telkom Foundation partnered with Lightbulb Education during the first national lockdown in an effort to facilitate seamless virtual learning and teaching. Mthintso explained: “We are definitely committed and constantly exploring opportunities to drive education as an organisation. We want to give as many viable options to students as possible."

Lightbulb Education is a zero-rated e-learning platform for Telkom users designed to enable remote learning and teaching. Telkom has not only partnered with Lightbulb but has also invested in Lightbulb Education through its FutureMakers investment fund that backs innovative small technology businesses.


Mthintso continued, "Through the Lightbulb platform, students can access dynamic content, group tutor support and can work collaboratively with others through our various features that include chats Q&A and an interactive white board. Additionally, the Telkom Foundation supports numerous institutions of higher learning and TVET colleges through zero-rated educational websites designed to provide learning support. The Covid-19 outbreak really highlighted that the future simply cannot wait!”

Students interested in exploring Ignite have six channels options on the platform, namely:
  • Mindset – a 24/7 local linear channel available on the platform that broadcasts live across Africa, is CAPS compliant and covers the local curriculum and covers subjects; like Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science among others.
  • Discovery Science channel is also available on TelkomOne Ignite for students interested in the topics of wilderness, survival, ufology, manufacturing, construction, technology, space, prehistory and animal science. The channels have curated an attractive VOD STEM package of 160hrs specifically for Telkom, including titles from Animal Planet, Food Networks, Science and is made specifically for students in high school.
  • Curiosity Stream – an award-winning destination for documentary series and features launched by media visionary, John Hendricks and covering every topic from space exploration to wildlife adventure, technology to society.
  • Da Vinci, which boasts with 2500+ videos across the channel and 100 hours of on demand content.
  • Ted-Ed - TED’s youth and education initiative aimed at sparking and celebrating the ideas of teachers and students around the world.
  • EduVOD Curriculum Lessons – a technology-assisted learning and teaching vehicle that uses a variety of digital learning media such as e-books and audio and video learning content.


For more information on TelkomOne Ignite or to sign up, visit: www.telkomone.tv/en/ignite.

For zero-rated educational URLs for higher learning and TVET colleges, visit: www.telkom.co.za
