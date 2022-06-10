UCT's Mpho Sephelane named national winner of the 35th Corobrik Student Architecture Awards

Mpho Sephelane from the School of Architecture at the University of Cape Town was announced the winner of the 2021 Corobrik Student Architecture Awards at a special event in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 8 June. The awards ceremony hosted all seven regional winners and the heads of school from their respective universities, together with leaders from the architectural fraternity, in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.