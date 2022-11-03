Audi partners with Sauber in F1

Sauber is no stranger to taking on partners in F1. The outfit’s racecars were once powered by Mercedes engines. The team was also known as Sauber BMW for a spell. Most recently Sauber was a partner to Alfa Romeo. Now the Swiss-based outfit will become the Audi factory team from 2026 onwards.
