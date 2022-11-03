Industries

Audi partners with Sauber in F1

3 Nov 2022
Earlier this year Audi announced that it would enter the world of Formula 1 as an engine supplier. Of course, that left the question: which team would they be supplying engines to? Today that question has been answered as Audi partners with Sauber. Naturally, this means that the current Sauber Alfa Romeo partnership will dissolve.
Audi partners with Sauber in F1

Sauber is no stranger to taking on partners in F1. The outfit’s racecars were once powered by Mercedes engines. The team was also known as Sauber BMW for a spell. Most recently Sauber was a partner to Alfa Romeo. Now the Swiss-based outfit will become the Audi factory team from 2026 onwards.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
Audi, F1

