2022 Killarney Motor Show is a go

The 2022 Killarney Motor Show will take place this coming Sunday, 30 October at the Mother City's premier motorsport facility. The Western Province Motor Club will host the fifth edition of the family-friendly gathering after a sabbatical taken for the Covid-19 pandemic. The fifth edition of this show celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorsport at Killarney.

The 2022 Killarney Motor Show will provide some form of attraction for all petrolheads.

There will be static displays of new and old cars, as well as racing machinery of the two- and four-wheeled variety. Showgoers can feast their eyes on muscle cars, classics, hotrods as well as newer customised cars.

