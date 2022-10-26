2022 Killarney Motor Show is a go

The 2022 Killarney Motor Show will provide some form of attraction for all petrolheads.
There will be static displays of new and old cars, as well as racing machinery of the two- and four-wheeled variety. Showgoers can feast their eyes on muscle cars, classics, hotrods as well as newer customised cars.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/