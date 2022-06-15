Industries

F1 GP in South Africa: What we know so far

15 Jun 2022
There has been plenty of chatter recently regarding a Formula One race in South Africa. The latest round of rumours was fuelled by a visit of Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit earlier this week.
F1 GP in South Africa: What we know so far

We caught up with Warren Scheckter, who is the CEO of SAGP, while he was in Johannesburg. SAGP is a company that has been working behind the scenes for years to bring a race back to the African continent. The last time F1 raced on SA soil was in 1993.

Behind the scenes


SAGP may not be known to most racing enthusiasts so an intro may help. The company consists of 1979 F1 World Champion Jody Scheckter (founding president), motorsports professional Warren Scheckter, founder and CEO, and former SABMiller corporate finance director, Keith Doig, executive director. Included are a number of, as yet unnamed, shareholders who are key players in the event.Continue reading the full story and interview on Double Apex...
Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts.
Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

