BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept previews next-gen BMW vehicles

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept gives a good look at what's in store from 2025 in terms of design, user experience, digitalisation and production.

We’ve spent the past few days in Munich, Germany as guests of BMW Group and so far we’ve seen the production versions of the all-new Mini Cooper and Countryman. What you see here is the BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept which provides a preview of what’s to come from 2025.

This is not just an exercise in showing where the design team is headed, but rather an overall bigger picture when it comes to architecture, interior interaction and connectivity. The design elements are worth discussing and we love the new shark-nose wedge face. Hopefully that, along with the lighting array is retained for the production version.

From certain angles, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse Concept looks like a hunkered-down hatchback, but it is, in fact, a sedan, but the side profile feels like it's missing something. There are some cool retro-style 80s elements which we like.

Neue Klasse isn’t going to be just one vehicle, however, with BWM claiming there’ll be six new models to arrive in showrooms between 2025 and 2027. Given the current portfolio, it’s easy to predict the body styles that’ll be offered; sedan, touring, crossover and SUV in various sizes.

Inside, the cabin looks and feels open and spacious. There’s a distinct lack of buttons and BMW is keen to point out that its next-gen iDrive software will make extensive use of voice control and cellphone-like gestures like swipes and pinches. The new Panoramic Vision makes use of the large windscreen to project information, while a heads-up display features all the critical driving info like navigation, speed etc.

The materials used in the interior will be sourced from a combination of sustainable and recycled sources as part of the BMW Group’s Circular Economy. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse will feature the Group’s 6th-gen electrification technology and new for this powertrain is new battery tech that’s claimed to offer 30% more range, 30% quicker charging times and the new smaller, cylindrical cells sourced from Chinese battery specialists CATL feature 20% higher energy density.

The factory in Debrecen, Hungary will be the first plant to begin production of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse in 2025, with further plants to start building the cars at a later stage.

