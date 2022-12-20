Place your brand in front of 946,000 motoring enthusiasts

Industries

20 Dec 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
TopAuto is the best place for your brand to reach a large automotive audience.
TopAuto has experienced exceptional growth since it launched in 2020, quickly taking the title of the largest automotive news website in South Africa.

It now reaches a massive 946,000 readers and recently smashed its page view record with 1.7 million pages opened.

This is because it publishes the content South African car enthusiasts want to see, including the latest automotive news, reviews, and features.

With its position as South Africa’s largest motoring news website firmly cemented, TopAuto is clearly the best place for you to promote your brand, products, or services to a large audience.

85% of these readers are decision-makers in their households – 315,000 readers are the main decision-makers, while 490,000 are joint decision-makers.

Furthermore, TopAuto’s audience includes lots of influential business leaders, including:

  • 16,500 CEOs and directors
  • 93,600 business owners
  • 410,000 managers

This makes TopAuto a great place for advertisers looking for excellent exposure.

Advertise with us

TopAuto offers you access to a broad range of advertising products that will help you achieve your marketing goals, including:

  • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
  • Site takeovers
  • Display banners
  • Dedicated mailers
  • Car prices portal branding
  • Driving cost portal branding

Each option provides outstanding exposure, reach, and ROI that will help you position your brand as an industry leader.

To help you achieve your goals, TopAuto has an excellent marketing team that will take care of your campaign, so click here to learn more about TopAuto’s advertising solutions.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

