    DeLorean Alpha5 signals a return for the famous brand

    2 Jun 2022
    You've probably watched the famous 1980s trilogy Back to the Future. One of the stars of the time-travelling comedy series is the time machine itself, the DeLorean DMC-12. The famous wedgy car was supposed to re-enter production thanks to low-volume manufacturer rules a few years ago. However, that plan has been shelved and the DeLorean Alpha5 is the company's latest creation.
    DeLorean Alpha5 signals a return for the famous brand

    The DeLorean Alpha5 is supposed to be unveiled tomorrow, but the company has given us a sneak peek at its official website. The car will make its public debut at the annual Pebble Beach Concours held in California during August. This Alpha5 is the first of a line of models that the rejuvenated brand will be producing over the next few years. Further to the GT seen above, DeLorean will build a sports coupé powered by a V8 petrol engine, a battery-electric saloon and finally a premium sports SUV with a hydrogen powertrain.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex.
    SOURCE

    Double Apex
    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape
    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

