DeLorean Alpha5 signals a return for the famous brand

You've probably watched the famous 1980s trilogy Back to the Future. One of the stars of the time-travelling comedy series is the time machine itself, the DeLorean DMC-12. The famous wedgy car was supposed to re-enter production thanks to low-volume manufacturer rules a few years ago. However, that plan has been shelved and the DeLorean Alpha5 is the company's latest creation.



The DeLorean Alpha5 is supposed to be unveiled tomorrow, but the company has given us a sneak peek at its official website. The car will make its public debut at the annual Pebble Beach Concours held in California during August. This Alpha5 is the first of a line of models that the rejuvenated brand will be producing over the next few years. Further to the GT seen above, DeLorean will build a sports coupé powered by a V8 petrol engine, a battery-electric saloon and finally a premium sports SUV with a hydrogen powertrain.



