CityScaper or CityEscaper? Win big in Dunlop's Pick Your Profile challenge this summer

Leading tyre brand, Dunlop, shifts summer into gear with a challenge for all South Africans - what tyre profile do South Africans prefer most and do we love the city or the countryside more?

Whether you prefer the city roads, or escaping the city, Dunlop Tyres SA has a tyre for you. This festive season, they have launched an exciting Pick Your Profile campaign where you stand the chance to win one of two brand new 5-door Suzuki Jimnys, and hundreds of thousands of rands in cash.

Dunlop will tap into the year-end festive spirit and make choosing tyre profiles a fun and educational experience in their latest campaign 'Pick Your Profile' that launches mid-November.

As part of the campaign, Dunlop is giving away two fresh-on-the-market 5-door Suzuki Jimnys plus R100,000 to kit it out, and additionally, the chance to win a share of R500,000 in cash.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop tyre manufacturer, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), says: “Dunlop is one of South Africa’s favourite tyre brands, and we believe this is due to the quality of the product we manufacture, as well as ensuring we remain focused and aligned to what our consumers want and need. We understand that towards the end of the year, people often make tyre purchases, which may be due to saving up throughout the year for this important investment, or in some cases fitting a good set of tyres ahead of an eagerly awaited road trip.

Because we value our consumers and want to make their tyre purchase experience a good one, we are launching the Pick Your Profile campaign with incredible prizes up for grabs. We are giving away two Suzuki Jimnys that are the 5-door models and have just been launched in SA, giving our customers the chance to be among the first drivers of this new model. It’s a wonderful campaign where you stand to win big, and we encourage customers to enter at their nearest Dunlop branded store.”

Pick Your Profile

With a wide geographical canvas, South African drivers are spoilt for choice choosing the city landscapes or opting to escape the city to the great outdoors.

With smooth urban roads juxtaposing gravel, rocky surfaces, drivers need to choose their tyre profiles carefully.

The Pick Your Profile application allows you to choose whether you’re a 'CityScaper' enjoying the glitz and glam of the city, and the buzz of lively nightlife, or a 'CityEscaper' who prefers the feel of dirt and dust, driving to the outskirts of the city for a natural adventure.

Competition mechanics

To enter the challenge, customers who purchase two or more 16” and above tyres (excluding truck and bus tyres) from a Dunlop branded store, will scan the code on display in store to register and play.

Customers will need to enter their details and upload a picture of their invoice.

The promotion is valid from 15 November 2023 to 15 January 2024, and terms and conditions apply.

The prizes

Customers stand a chance to win one of two 5-door Suzuki Jimnys, plus R100,000 to kit it out, and the chance to win a share of R500,000 in cash. The new 5-door Jimny was previewed at the Festival of Motoring in August, and offers larger luggage space with the rear seats folding flat for more room.

Looking for tyres to enter this amazing competition? Find your tyre profile, and nearest Dunlop dealer, here:

