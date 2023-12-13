Mr Thela’s Tronics Land Series 2 receives over 4m streams across digital platforms

Industries

    The SAMA nominee producer and DJ has had a year for the books. From taking Gqom to world stages with international bookings in South Korea and the United Kingdom, proving Gqom never died it was just never given the same airwaves as the global phenomena, Amapiano - to shutting down DHL Stadium, Cape Town and releasing his latest offering Tronics Land Series 2
    Mr Thela’s Tronics Land Series 2 receives over 4 million streams across digital platforms in less than a month and without a music video. Image supplied
    Mr Thela’s Tronics Land Series 2 receives over 4 million streams across digital platforms in less than a month and without a music video. Image supplied

    The Cape Town born producer and DJ has received over 4 million streams across major streaming platforms for his second solo project Tronics Land Series 2, which debuted at number 3 on Apple Music and number 5 on Spotify SA Charts.

    The album has received over 1.6 million streams on Spotify, +1 million streams on Apple Music and over 2.3 million YouTube streams in less than a month, with no paid promos, no music video, no major label and no distribution company behind him.

    The 16-track album saw surprising and unexpected features from Amapiano artists such as Njelic, Leehleza and Kammu Dee which left fans wondering if he had crossed over from Gqom to Amapiano due to take over of the genre.

    However, fans were pleased by the collaboration, which kept his distinctive sound often referred to as Church Grooves or Cape Town Gqom. Another major return was the feature of Mshayi squashing the long-standing rumours that the duo had an irreconcilable breakup.

    To close off an already amazing year for the pioneering artist, Grammy Award-winning artist, Zakes Bantwini has sampled his debut single iParty from his 2020 debut joint album Make Cape Town Great Again on his new album The Star is reborn with the track titled Iparty 2.0 featuring Grammy Award winning producer, Drega and songstress Simmy released on Friday, 8 December.

