RémyProducersSA is back for season 2

Rémy Martin and Major League DJz are giving producers a chance to perform in Dubai with the Rémy Producers music competition.

Image supplied: Major League DJz has partnered with Rémy Martin for the second season of Rémy Producers

The competition offers the winner the opportunity to perform in Dubai and to become one of South Africa’s foremost beatmakers.

Rémy Producers is back for season two and this time, Rémy Martin has teamed up with one of South Arica’s hottest music duo, Major League DJz, in search of Mzansi’s next big producer - which could be you.

This partnership comes at the dawn of the duo signing a global record label deal with Atlantic Records – which is home to the likes of Cardi B, Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran.

Jerome Adonis, portfolio manager at Edward Snell & Co. on behalf of Rémy Martin South Africa, says, “Music is part of our DNA as South Africans. We live, eat and breathe music. We are cognisant that there are many young talented South Africans who aspire to make it big but do not have the opportunity for exposure.”

“This competition offers our aspiring artists the opportunity to be recognised and be mentored into seasoned producers. We are very proud that Major League DJz has agreed to partner with us to search for our hidden gems. In line with our brand ethos, we are looking for an authentic sound that pushes boundaries, a sound that is audacious and appealing to a global audience,” Adonis continues.

The music competition pairs renowned producers with budding artists to give them a foot into the industry. Before making it to the grand stage in Dubai, up-and-coming beatmakers from across the country will be mentored by the Major League DJz, and other industry experts, award-winning producers, record labels, marketing and artist managers at a weekend boot camp set to take place in Johannesburg.

Major League DJz said, “We are extremely grateful to have been chosen to work on this project. It gives us a platform to be part of South African music history, enabling us to mould the next best thing in music production. We work with so many producers, but we are looking for one that stands out as an individual, one that will give us a unique sound that will either keep us on the dance floor for as long as possible or keeping it on repeat in our cars. We are excited. This is a lifetime opportunity for us as Major League DJz.”

To enter, producers go here and submit their best beat of no more than 60 seconds in MP3 format before 18 November. Those that are shortlisted will showcase their skills to a panel of judges. In the end, only one producer will be crowned and will play alongside Major League DJz in Dubai.