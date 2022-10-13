Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PRThirst Bar ServicesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Account Excecutive Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • Music Assistant Rustenburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #RémyProducersSA is back for season 2

    13 Oct 2022
    Rémy Martin and Major League DJz are giving producers a chance to perform in Dubai with the Rémy Producers music competition.
    Image supplied: Major League DJz has partnered with Rémy Martin for the second season of Rémy Producers
    Image supplied: Major League DJz has partnered with Rémy Martin for the second season of Rémy Producers

    The competition offers the winner the opportunity to perform in Dubai and to become one of South Africa’s foremost beatmakers.

    Rémy Producers is back for season two and this time, Rémy Martin has teamed up with one of South Arica’s hottest music duo, Major League DJz, in search of Mzansi’s next big producer - which could be you.

    This partnership comes at the dawn of the duo signing a global record label deal with Atlantic Records – which is home to the likes of Cardi B, Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran.

    Source:
    Cotton Fest is coming to Cape Town!

    1 day ago

    Jerome Adonis, portfolio manager at Edward Snell & Co. on behalf of Rémy Martin South Africa, says, “Music is part of our DNA as South Africans. We live, eat and breathe music. We are cognisant that there are many young talented South Africans who aspire to make it big but do not have the opportunity for exposure.”

    “This competition offers our aspiring artists the opportunity to be recognised and be mentored into seasoned producers. We are very proud that Major League DJz has agreed to partner with us to search for our hidden gems. In line with our brand ethos, we are looking for an authentic sound that pushes boundaries, a sound that is audacious and appealing to a global audience,” Adonis continues.

    The music competition pairs renowned producers with budding artists to give them a foot into the industry. Before making it to the grand stage in Dubai, up-and-coming beatmakers from across the country will be mentored by the Major League DJz, and other industry experts, award-winning producers, record labels, marketing and artist managers at a weekend boot camp set to take place in Johannesburg.

    Major League DJz said, “We are extremely grateful to have been chosen to work on this project. It gives us a platform to be part of South African music history, enabling us to mould the next best thing in music production. We work with so many producers, but we are looking for one that stands out as an individual, one that will give us a unique sound that will either keep us on the dance floor for as long as possible or keeping it on repeat in our cars. We are excited. This is a lifetime opportunity for us as Major League DJz.”

    Musical legends Abigail Kubeka and Yvonne &quot;Chaka Chaka&quot; Mhinga will be honoured with Lifetime awards
    Inaugural Basadi in Music Lifetime Award recipients announced

    1 day ago

    To enter, producers go here and submit their best beat of no more than 60 seconds in MP3 format before 18 November. Those that are shortlisted will showcase their skills to a panel of judges. In the end, only one producer will be crowned and will play alongside Major League DJz in Dubai.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Dubai, South Africa, music competition, Jerome Adonis, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Rémy Martin, Cardi B

    Related

    Image supplied: There is a lot to explore in the Kruger National Park
    Building the perfect Kruger National Park experience4 hours ago
    Source:
    Nasty C launches Call of Duty: Mobile campaign2 days ago
    Image supplied: Garden Town Stellenbosch opens this month
    Garden Town Stellenbosch flowers this October3 Oct 2022
    Source:
    BBC Studios and Openview to launch BBC Studios' first free-to-view channel in South Africa29 Sep 2022
    Lineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative
    Primedia BroadcastingLineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative29 Sep 2022
    Source:
    2023 Absa Cape Epic Route reveals trails28 Sep 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz