South African Music Awards partners with TikTok

6 Jun 2022
The South African Music Awards have partnered with the international entertainment platform TikTok.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This first-of-its-kind partnership/experience will consist of activations and promotions. More announcements will be made in the near future.

As part of this partnership, the music awards show in South Africa has also launched its account on TikTok.

South African Music Awards attracts a record number of entries
South African Music Awards attracts a record number of entries

18 Feb 2022


This came as a prelude to the announcement of nominees for the public voted categories of Sama28 namely Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Artist of the Year which took place on 3 June. The rest of the nominees from adjudicated categories will be revealed at an exclusive, by-invite only, brunch in Johannesburg on 7 June.

Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s Africa Music operations manager said, “Our platform has become a channel for music discovery and a launch pad for various artists in South Africa as well as the globe. So, we are honoured to be part of a prestigious event, such as the Sama, that celebrates the art of music, the artists and the producers. We are happy to be able to bring this celebration to our TikTok community.”

Source: © business2community Your hashtagged post matters more than you know
The importance of hashtagging

By 24 May 2022


Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of Risa, said“This is a big milestone for the Sama and we are delighted to be working with a massive platform like TikTok. The partnership is frankly overdue as music holds both these brands together. For TikTok music is the backbone of the platform and content creation, and the Sama honour music excellence, it was a no-brainer that we work together. We encourage fans and friends of the Sama and supporters of South African music to head over to TikTok and engage with us. We have big plans for this partnership and more announcements will be made in the near future. See you on TikTok.”
social media, South African Music Awards, music awards, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA, TikTok

