Puma partners with 10KTF Shop for its biggest Web3 collab yet

Sportswear brand Puma is expanding its presence in the metaverse by partnering with 10KTF Shop, an NFT project that includes a virtual floating 'New Tokyo' city and digital clothing for profile picture avatars.
The shop is known for its streetwear offerings and is owned by a fictional digital artisan called Wagmi-San. The character's name is a play on the Web3 phrase “wagmi”, short for “we are all going to make it”.
News of the partnership was shared at an event hosted by 10KTF in New York. The event was one of many hosted during the week of NFT.NYC, a conference attended by crypto industry professionals, traders and other Web3 enthusiasts.
The official announcement confirms weeks of speculation after Puma tweeted a video previewing the new release of a classic sneaker. Camouflaged in the video is a frame with the shop’s logo and Wagmi-san at his storefront. Despite how hidden it may have been, the subtle clue was quickly discovered and fuelled conversations around its meaning for 10KTF collectors.
Bringing physical layer to digital experience
“Puma values the extremely engaged and passionate community that Wagmi-san has nurtured,” said Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at Puma. “We’re excited to join 10KTF and bring a physical layer to the current digital experience.”
Wagmi-san has previously alluded to his ambitions of bringing physical goods beyond the metaverse.
“Thanks to the rise of our 10KTF community and the like-minded craftspeople at Puma, a long-held dream of mine gets to be fulfilled. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our crafts and our stories into the physical realm and usher in a new era for New Tokyo,” he said.
For now, New Tokyo includes collectors of 10KTF, plus 16 additional NFT communities. This includes Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, who have also partnered with Puma as the sports brand becomes increasingly active in the Web3 space. Last month
, Puma also launched an immersive sports-based experience called 'Puma and the Land of Games' on Roblox, a global a global online gaming and game creation platform.
Further details of the 10KTF Shop project will be released in the coming months, Puma said.