Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonInospaceLGJNPRMpact PlasticsNielsenIQDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Content Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Cashiers and Shop Assistants/Stockroom Supervisor Port Elizabeth
  • Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Puma partners with 10KTF Shop for its biggest Web3 collab yet

    28 Jun 2022
    Sportswear brand Puma is expanding its presence in the metaverse by partnering with 10KTF Shop, an NFT project that includes a virtual floating 'New Tokyo' city and digital clothing for profile picture avatars.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The shop is known for its streetwear offerings and is owned by a fictional digital artisan called Wagmi-San. The character's name is a play on the Web3 phrase “wagmi”, short for “we are all going to make it”.

    News of the partnership was shared at an event hosted by 10KTF in New York. The event was one of many hosted during the week of NFT.NYC, a conference attended by crypto industry professionals, traders and other Web3 enthusiasts.

    Challenger brands to watch in 2022: RTFKT - for pushing the boundaries of sneakers
    Challenger brands to watch in 2022: RTFKT - for pushing the boundaries of sneakers

    By , Issued by eatbigfish 11 Apr 2022


    The official announcement confirms weeks of speculation after Puma tweeted a video previewing the new release of a classic sneaker. Camouflaged in the video is a frame with the shop’s logo and Wagmi-san at his storefront. Despite how hidden it may have been, the subtle clue was quickly discovered and fuelled conversations around its meaning for 10KTF collectors.


    Bringing physical layer to digital experience


    “Puma values the extremely engaged and passionate community that Wagmi-san has nurtured,” said Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at Puma. “We’re excited to join 10KTF and bring a physical layer to the current digital experience.”

    Wagmi-san has previously alluded to his ambitions of bringing physical goods beyond the metaverse.

    “Thanks to the rise of our 10KTF community and the like-minded craftspeople at Puma, a long-held dream of mine gets to be fulfilled. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring our crafts and our stories into the physical realm and usher in a new era for New Tokyo,” he said.

    Source: ©bbtreesubmission -
    Metaverse, digital twins, and the future of the retail experience

    By 5 Apr 2022


    For now, New Tokyo includes collectors of 10KTF, plus 16 additional NFT communities. This includes Gutter Cat Gang and Cool Cats, who have also partnered with Puma as the sports brand becomes increasingly active in the Web3 space.

    Last month, Puma also launched an immersive sports-based experience called 'Puma and the Land of Games' on Roblox, a global a global online gaming and game creation platform.

    Further details of the 10KTF Shop project will be released in the coming months, Puma said.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Web 3.0, Puma, Adam Petrick, fashion retail, metaverse, NFT

    Related

    Leonardo Del Vecchio. Source: EssilorLuxottica
    Rags-to-riches eyewear magnate Leonardo Del Vecchio dies1 day ago
    Source:
    Red and Yellow launches Creating Meaning in the Metaverse summit24 Jun 2022
    Wunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson launches 'Inspiration Beach' in the metaverse22 Jun 2022
    Source: © Johan Walters
    #AWE22: Press 5 for the metaverse17 Jun 2022
    Highsnobiety Not-in-Paris-Lookbook. Source: Highsnobiety
    Zalando acquires majority stake in Highsnobiety, merging content and commerce14 Jun 2022
    TFG CEO Anthony Thunström. Source: Supplied
    TFG to pump R2.1bn into business, double SA manufacturing employment10 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz