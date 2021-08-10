Scandinavian appliance brand Asko to launch high-quality, environmentally-friendly appliances in SA

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #WomensMonth: Merlin Norman of Ackermans, marketing maven and mentor
    Merlin Norman has steered the marketing of big-name brands at some of South Africa's premier retail and FMCG companies - among them Rhodes Food Group, Pioneer Foods, Woolworths and TFG. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • TikTok launches Spark Ads
    Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
  • The evolving Afro-Feminine: how to win with African women to unlock brand growth #WhatAfricanWomenWant
    For many brands, women represent an opportunity for growth and influence, but few truly understand and resonate with this market. In Africa, this is no different, and a trickier feat - with additional layers and dynamics of this cohort to consider. By Nicole Shapiro, Issued by Kantar
  • #WomensMonth: Kate Elliott, Right 2 Repair South Africa's newly-appointed CEO
    We are celebrating Women's Month this August at Bizcommunity by bringing to light influential women in different industries. One person that deservedly fits the bill in the automotive industry is Kate Elliott, the recently appointed CEO of Right 2 Repair South Africa (R2RSA). By Imran Salie
  • How to sell ugly
    So the news from the 'fashion' industry is that Crocs are making a very strong comeback. By Jonathan Cherry
  • Alex FM is rebooting
    This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Scandinavian appliance brand Asko to launch high-quality, environmentally-friendly appliances in SA

10 Aug 2021
Issued by: Asko

What you need to know about Asko

Swedish-born Asko has been making high-performance appliances for more than 60 years. Functional, smart and durable, Asko offers durability, safety, premium performance and Scandinavian detail such as understated elegance, clean lines, high-quality craftsmanship and natural materials. 

The products are built to last, they are environmentally friendly, and reflect a minimalist design, allowing them to integrate effortlessly within your kitchen and laundry spaces. Every component is constructed of steel rather than plastic wherever possible, and every Asko product is built with Scandinavian quality and performance.

The range

Products that will be available in South Africa this year include dishwashers (free-standing, built-in and fully integrated), washing machines, condenser and heat pump tumble dryers, microwaves, hobs, ovens and a coffee machine. 


They will be sold online and through kitchen design companies and dealerships. 

“We are excited to bring a brand to South Africa that combines functionality, environmental concerns and clean lines,” says Luna Nortje, marketing manager of Asko. “Today, Asko is an award-winning international brand with a full line of high-performance washers, dryers and dishwashers that use a fraction of the water, electricity and detergent of many other machines. We look forward to adding incredible functionality and sleek design into South African homes.”

For more information go to https://www.asko.com/za/

“A household appliance is rarely just a machine. It's something you will come to rely on, something that helps take care of you and your family. And it's also a familiar presence in the home, one that you might see and use every day. With this in mind, we think that every appliance should be a pleasure to use. It should be a companion in your everyday life, making things easier for you – and even inspiring you to indulge your own passions.”
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz