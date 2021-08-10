Scandinavian appliance brand Asko to launch high-quality, environmentally-friendly appliances in SA

Swedish-born Asko has been making high-performance appliances for more than 60 years. Functional, smart and durable, Asko offers durability, safety, premium performance and Scandinavian detail such as understated elegance, clean lines, high-quality craftsmanship and natural materials.The products are built to last, they are environmentally friendly, and reflect a minimalist design, allowing them to integrate effortlessly within your kitchen and laundry spaces. Every component is constructed of steel rather than plastic wherever possible, and every Asko product is built with Scandinavian quality and performance.Products that will be available in South Africa this year include dishwashers (free-standing, built-in and fully integrated), washing machines, condenser and heat pump tumble dryers, microwaves, hobs, ovens and a coffee machine.They will be sold online and through kitchen design companies and dealerships.“We are excited to bring a brand to South Africa that combines functionality, environmental concerns and clean lines,” says Luna Nortje, marketing manager of Asko. “Today, Asko is an award-winning international brand with a full line of high-performance washers, dryers and dishwashers that use a fraction of the water, electricity and detergent of many other machines. We look forward to adding incredible functionality and sleek design into South African homes.”“A household appliance is rarely just a machine. It's something you will come to rely on, something that helps take care of you and your family. And it's also a familiar presence in the home, one that you might see and use every day. With this in mind, we think that every appliance should be a pleasure to use. It should be a companion in your everyday life, making things easier for you – and even inspiring you to indulge your own passions.”