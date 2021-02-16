Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Young entrepreneur Lekau Sehoane opens 6th Drip Footwear store

16 Feb 2021
South African sneaker brand Drip Footwear has opened its sixth store, located in Thavhani Mall, Venda, Thohoyandou. The store launch represents a major accomplishment for founder Lekau Sehoane, who grew up in poverty in Ivory Park, Johannesburg.


In the space of a few years, Sehoane has gone from not having shoes of his own to owning a footwear chain.

The business began as a DIY project when Sehoane created his first pair of sneakers using old shoe soles and used denim fabric. Today, Drip is a multi-million rand business.

Drip operates online as well as from its stores across Gauteng and Limpopo. With a strong customer base in Venda, Sehoane said he knew that his next store opening should be close to his supporters.

“I have been getting a lot of support from Venda, and that is why I knew I had to bring it closer to the people. I am very excited about the growth of this brand, it’s just under 2 years and already doing so great,” commented Sehoane.


Drip's sneakers are available in one style and multiple colours, and retail for between R700 to R1,000.

Since the brand was built on the basis of recycled materials, Drip has created a system that allows customers to sell back an old shoe for recycling. The company also donates school shoes to young people from unprivileged backgrounds.

