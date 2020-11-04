LG partners with Net-A-Porter to launch fashion collection

LG Electronics (LG) and online luxury fashion retailer Net-A-Porter have launched a limited-edition sustainable clothing collection, designed in partnership with global fashion designers. With environmental responsibility top of mind, the clothing in the range has been made from high-quality, natural materials developed to last for years.
Mara Hoffman designs
Presented by LG and available exclusively at Net-A-Porter, the capsule collection will be part of the Net Sustain platform created to help consumers live more sustainably and reduce the global problem of fashion waste, which the World Economic Forum estimates is costing countries $400bn a year.
The initiative is part of LG’s #CareForWhatYouWear campaign, the home appliance and consumer electronics company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its global carbon footprint. LG’s multinational campaign invites consumers to help combat clothing waste by reducing fabric damage through proper washing and highlights the environmental benefits of buying durable, eco-friendly clothes, repurposing garments and passing on unwanted items to those who will wear and appreciate them.
To this end, LG and Net-A-Porter teamed up with three brands committed to fashion sustainability: Mara Hoffman, Le Kasha and Bondi Born, to create fashion using 100% long-lasting machine washable materials for easy management without dry cleaning. Last year, LG announced its Zero Carbon initiative, committing to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its global operations by 2030.
“As a world leader in wardrobe care solutions we feel we have a responsibility when it comes to environmental sustainability and partnering with Net-A-Porter raises our credibility exponentially,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.
“Through innovative products and initiatives, LG is demonstrating its deep commitment to making the world a better place and ensuring that life’s good now and long into the future.”
