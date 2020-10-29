Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 finalists announced

Ksenia via Pexels

The designers recognised are intentionally improving fashion’s relationship with nature and people and reflect that fashion can be at the forefront of positive ethical, social and environmental change.The winners of this year's awards will be announced on 19 November 2020.The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 judging panel includes content creator Kelly Fung; Cyril Naicker, national co-ordinator of Fashion Revolution; Aaniyah Omardien, founder of The Beach Co-op; Desiree Smal, vice dean Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture at the University of Johannesburg; and Fezile Mdletshe-Mkhize, founder and director of Fezile Fashion Academy.The judges selected three finalists in each of the Accessories, Trans-seasonal, Nicholas Coutts, Student, Retail and Influencer categories. A fourth finalist was included in the Innovative Design and Materials categories.The Changemaker Award was not open for nominations. Instead, winners of the Accessory, Innovative Design and Materials, Nicholas Coutts, Trans-seasonal and Student categories will be judged against the criteria set for the Changemaker Award. This category is supported by Country Road which has sponsored R100,000 in prize money to the winner. Country Road’s head designer Maria Rinaldi-Cant will join the panel for the judging of this category.Twyg consulted WWF South Africa on the criteria for the categories, and the rigorous two-day judging process was independently audited by attorney Elisabeth Makumbi.• Anmari Honiball• Lara Klawikowski• Sealand Gear• The Sewing CaféThis award seeks to recognise a designer or brand who uses techniques that minimise textile waste through innovative pattern cutting, the use of pre- and post-consumer fabric waste, and / or reconstruction techniques. The award also seeks to recognise a commitment to using sustainable fabrics in a collection.• African Renaissance Designs• Fields• Tshepo JeansThis award recognises a designer, brand or collection that promotes trans-seasonal and versatile style. It rewards quality garments whose design aspires to be timeless and which are made to last. This category also recognises brands that remain invested in garments after their sale, for example, through the provision of lifetime guarantees or repair services.• Ivy Grace• Matsidiso• The Wren DesignsThis award recognises an accessory or accessory brand which implements ethical labour practices, limits toxic chemicals and uses sustainable materials to create a quality item and considers end-of-life. Ideally it should be made of compostable materials, but, if not, it should be made using recyclable or recycled materials.• Chic Mamas Can Do• Convoy• MungoThis award recognises a retailer or a retailing initiative that enhances sustainability, including pre-loved/gently worn, “swop shops”, garment rental, and similar activities. The award is also open to retailers who support local producers, and sustainable design and manufacturing.• KQ_Made• Loskop• VanklanThis award goes to a student who has produced a garment or collection that addresses the challenges of sustainability in fashion in the most innovative, beautiful and practical way.• Beagle & Basset• The Seen Collective• Viviers StudioThis award recognises a designer who uses artisanal craft techniques such as weaving, embroidering or botanical dyeing to make fashion that foregrounds, celebrates and values the skills of the person who makes the garment.• Nomfundo Liyanna Basini• Yasmin Furmie• Zolani MaholaThis award recognises a personality who has actively promoted sustainable fashion over the last 12 months and who has sparked relevant conversations. On social media and other platforms, the influencer has explained sustainable issues factually and has cautioned against unsustainable fashion habits. The influencer supports conscious brands while promoting the Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle).“The judges’ decisions emphasise exciting directions in fashion such as the made-to-order manufacturing model, trans-seasonal clothing, the upcycling of plastic and textile waste, and increasing the use of handcraft and natural dyes. The attention to collaboration and the healing of our environment is inspiring," commented Twyg founder and director Jackie May.In addition to the design practices, the judges appreciated social impact through upskilling and working in collectives.“We would like to thank the designers and the members of the public for the nominations. And finally from my team and I, congratulations to all the finalists!” said May.The winners will be announced at a small event (which will be livestreamed) co-hosted with the textile recycling company, Rewoven on Thursday, 19 November 2020 in Cape Town.