Big win for SA's Sindiso Khumalo at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Thank you @ecoage and @cameramoda for awarding me with the Best Independent Designer Award at this year's @greencarpetfashionawards. I am still processing this and feel so humbled by it all. ����This means the world! Thank you for believing in us and the work we do. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this amazing journey of building our brand, so so very grateful. Dedicating this one to my babies and the amazing artisans we work with. Here's to building a bright new future for our beloved continent. Siyabonga. ����