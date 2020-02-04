Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Online home decor store Block Basics launches

A new online store, Block Basics, has launched in South Africa offering functional and on-trend home decor staples.


The online platform comes from the founders of local furniture and decor retailer Block and Chisel, who curated the contemporary Block Basics collection to focus on decor staples that can be mixed and matched to create a flexible living space.

“We wanted to create a collection of clever, on-trend and multi-purpose furniture for modern living aimed at people with not much spare time but who value good design,” says co-founder Paul McAdam.

“It takes time to figure out a good-looking decor setting and time is not something you have a lot of when you’re working on your career, so we wanted to figure out a way to bring great furniture and decor solutions that are easy to apply.”


McAdam says this meant a focus on an efficient online home store where shoppers can browse pieces and find inspiration on how to style their space in one go.

The website has been designed to be clean and user-friendly, with a relatively small stock quantity available.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: online retail, furniture, furniture retail, home decor, homeware, decor design

Related

Online home decor store Block Basics launches
Innervation acquires loyalty business from Tritech Media
Understanding the evolving payments landscape

By Bevan Smith

Applications open for Shoprite bursary programme

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.