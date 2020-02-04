Online home decor store Block Basics launches

The online platform comes from the founders of local furniture and decor retailer Block and Chisel, who curated the contemporary Block Basics collection to focus on decor staples that can be mixed and matched to create a flexible living space.“We wanted to create a collection of clever, on-trend and multi-purpose furniture for modern living aimed at people with not much spare time but who value good design,” says co-founder Paul McAdam.“It takes time to figure out a good-looking decor setting and time is not something you have a lot of when you’re working on your career, so we wanted to figure out a way to bring great furniture and decor solutions that are easy to apply.”McAdam says this meant a focus on an efficient online home store where shoppers can browse pieces and find inspiration on how to style their space in one go.The website has been designed to be clean and user-friendly, with a relatively small stock quantity available.