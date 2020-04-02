Clicks is now an eBucks rewards partner

FNB has announced Clicks as its new health & beauty eBucks rewards partner, after FNB's partnership with Dis-Chem ended recently. Members of the FNB's rewards programme can now earn and spend eBucks at over 650 Clicks stores nationwide and online.





FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will be able to earn up to 15% back in eBucks on total purchases, when they shop in-store or online at Clicks and pay with their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank Cards.



eBucks members will automatically earn eBucks when paying with their FNB cards; however, they will need to present their eBucks card to pay for purchases using eBucks in-store, or make use of the Pay in eBucks functionality on the FNB App. eBucks members may choose eBucks as a payment method on the Clicks App or Online store.



This partnership sees eBucks, the ‘loyalty programme South Africans can’t live without’, joining up with Clicks ClubCard, South Africa’s ‘most used’ loyalty programme, according to the latest



“We are expanding our partner ecosystem to make it easier and convenient for our members to stretch their wallet, especially during these tough economic times,” says Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail. “South Africans are feeling the economic strain, and we want to help as much as possible by enabling them to earn and spend eBucks in multiple ways so they can stretch their Rands even further."



“As a pharmacy retail chain providing affordable pharmacy, healthcare and essential beauty products and solutions, we are continuously looking at ways to provide more value, convenience and rewards for our customers, and eBucks is a perfect fit,” says Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer.



