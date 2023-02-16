Industries

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns

16 Feb 2023
Now in its 8th year, the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns with a feast of comedy delivered over three days. With its longstanding tradition of offering world-class comedy experiences, JICF showcases the hottest local and international acts on offer.

Brought to you in partnership with Comedy Central (DStv 122), BET Africa (DStv 129), IOL and in association with the Department of Arts & Culture, JICF is set to deliver some much-needed laughs.

The three-day-long comedy showcase will see over 20 local, Pan-African and international comedians taking over Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, from 31 March to 2 April 2023.

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns

The festival holds true to the longstanding tradition of featuring the hottest African acts performing alongside up-and-coming talent. The much-anticipated JICF line-up includes the likes of Tats Nkonzo, Dalin Oliver, Jason Goliath, Rob van Vuuren, Eugene Khoza, Khanyisa Bunu, Yaaseen Barnes, Lihle Msimang, Brian Aylward, Carvin Goldstone, Justice Khubeka, Stella Dlangalala, Thenjiwe and Felix Hlope to name just a few.

The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter
The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter

By 2 days ago

International acts confirmed thus far are African giants BasketMouth (Nigeria), Aliya Kanani (Canada) and Emo Majok (Australia) who are set to impress audiences with their unique comedy stylings and views on the African experience.

Aliya Kanani
Aliya Kanani

JICF organiser, Kate Goliath, says: “We are looking forward to hosting the festival at a new venue this year as well as being able to have much bigger audiences attend this year's edition. We will beshowcasing the best comedic talent from South Africa and The World. Introducing new International acts to local audiences including a bit of Mzansi Flavour and bringing all of the laughs to Johannesburg.”

Tickets are limited and range from R250-R650 each so get yours now at www.webtickets.co.za

For more information on the various showtimes, line-ups and comedians, you can also visit www.jicf.co.za

