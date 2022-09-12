For the love of Madeira

Pack away those winter blues, spring has sprung, and summer is getting ready to spread its wings. What better way than to welcome & celebrate the change of weather with three days of fun, the Portuguese Way, at the colourful Madeira Fest, featuring mouthwatering food, vibrant music, captivating folk dancing and unlimited fun, from 30 September-2 October 2022 at Casa de Madeira in Alberton and brought to you by the Portuguese Forum, the hosts of the successful Caravela Portuguese Festivals.

It`s a Festival of Music featuring International Portuguese artists Joao Quintino & Sergio Rossi, superstars Kurt Darren and Lee Cole, local heartthrobs Irene van Wyk & Diana de Sousa, and, if that wasn’t enough to keep you entertained, you can dance your boots off with party pleasers Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels as well as Brent Harris and Thee Jam. To keep you moving there are also beat-filled DJ sets from Luis Almeida, Dino Bravo and Nicole de Silva Performance times TBA.

It`s a Festival of Food - In addition to their love of life and family the Portuguese community are world renowned for their scrumptious food. You can expect the warmest welcome and lip gastronomic delights on the menu at the Madeira Fest including juicy prawns, spicy chourico, the iconic espetada and delicious pastel de nata.

It’s a Festival of Dance - “It is with your feet that you move but it is with your heart that you dance”, and there is passion galore in Portuguese folk dancing. There are many types of dances on show at the Madeira Fest including the traditional Vira and Chula, each with a different story to tell.

Dr Victor & Rasta Rebels Lee Cole

Make a date for the whole family to head South to enjoy the culture and sounds of Madeira Island, Party at the Madeira Fest from 30 September to 2 October 2022.

Where: Casa de Madeira @ 46 Goodwood Road, Newmarket, Alberton.



