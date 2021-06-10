White Star launches newest campaign: For The Love of Maize

South Africa's beloved Maize Meal brand White Star, launched its newest campaign on 2 June 2021 to celebrate maize meal, called "For The Love of Maize". White Star partnered with SA's first Michelin Star Chef and Restaurateur Jan Hendrik, to host a cooking masterclass to showcase some innovative maize recipes, to give consumers versatile and creative ways to cook and enjoy their maize meal and shared his interpretation on some old favourites as well as fresh new takes on this much loved South African staple.