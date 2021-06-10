Food & Wine Company news South Africa

White Star launches newest campaign: For The Love of Maize

10 Jun 2021
Issued by: OnPoint PR
South Africa's beloved Maize Meal brand White Star, launched its newest campaign on 2 June 2021 to celebrate maize meal, called "For The Love of Maize". White Star partnered with SA's first Michelin Star Chef and Restaurateur Jan Hendrik, to host a cooking masterclass to showcase some innovative maize recipes, to give consumers versatile and creative ways to cook and enjoy their maize meal and shared his interpretation on some old favourites as well as fresh new takes on this much loved South African staple.

Chef Hendrik took to his kitchen to share the three exciting below recipes, namely:

1. PAP CAVIAR, CHAKALAKA WITH BALSAMIC CAVIAR AND TETE DE MOINE
2. PAP ARANCINI AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE BALLS
3. PAP FRENCH TOAST OMELETTE

Download the recipes here.

Maize is loved in every corner of Mzansi, and for the next few months White Star will be rolling out For the love of Mazie campaign to celebrate the numerous ways that this product can be used, the values it holds and the social connections it ties us to. From the pap that is so loved at our braais, to the comforting warmth of homemade porridge served at our breakfast tables. Maize meal is the ingredient that brings us together.


About White Star:

The White Star brand was launched in March 1999, introducing the quality, nutritionally enriched White Star Super Maize Meal into the South African market. This was later followed by the introduction of the convenient White Star Quick variant. The brand entered the breakfast segment in 2017, adding White Star Instant Porridge in five different flavours – original, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and banana – to its range. Today, White Star is one of South Africa’s top food brands and the leader in the maize category.

For further information about White Star and its products, visit pioneerfoods.co.za and follow the brand’s story on Facebook and Twitter.

