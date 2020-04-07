Port2Port launches lockdown initiative

Online wine retailer Port2Port has launched a lockdown initiative in support of the wine industry - which has been affected by the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown. In line with the restrictions imposed during the lockdown - aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus - wine was deemed a non-essential item.

Port2Port’s lockdown initiative allows consumers to purchase key wines from some of its top producers at exceptional prices for as long as lockdown lasts.“This period of inactivity has sparked introspection, with people making lists of places they’d like to visit again and things they’d like to do after lockdown. Similarly, we see this time of limited access to fine wines as the perfect opportunity to explore the subject and make educated decisions led by some of our industry connoisseurs,” said Port2Port co-founder, Nicolò Pudel.As such, Port2Port has enlisted the help of international wine judge, Michael Fridjhon; Radford Dale’s Alex Dale; Vino.co.za’s Stefano and Lorenzo Gabba, as well as Pudel to assist.“We’ll be sending out weekly mailers from each one of these esteemed winos, giving cellaring tips on key wine regions and their most collectable wines as part of Port2Port’s lockdown initiative. Given their forced isolation, each wino will be hosting a live, online cellaring consultation for interested parties dates to be communicated via email,” explained Pudel.The online wine retailer added that they will also offer wine collectors the opportunity to stock their cellars during these uncertain times with some prized wines from a selection of celebrated brands at exceptional prices.