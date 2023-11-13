Reebok x Tyrrell Winston brings a new take to the Club C 85

Tyrrell Winston's distinctive style revolves around giving a new life to discarded elements, such as deflated basketballs, broken nets, and cigarette butt compositions. His work delves into the realms of ephemerality and identity, offering a fresh lens on the often overlooked nuances of urban life.
His version of the Club C 85 marries these eclectic inspirations with Reebok’s iconic silhouette, resulting in footwear that bridges the gap between sportswear and contemporary art.
Reebok x Tyrrell Winston drops in South Africa on 13 November 2023. To get your hands on this walking piece of art, shop online at Reebok South Africa or in-store at Canal Walk.