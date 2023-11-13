Reebok x Tyrrell Winston brings a new take to the Club C 85

Reebok is unveiling a groundbreaking collaboration with the New York City contemporary artist, Tyrrell Winston, set to release in South Africa on 13 November 2023. Globally renowned for his conceptual take on transforming found objects into evocative artworks, Reebok's collaboration with Tyrrell Winston redefines the boundaries of art and fashion.

Tyrrell Winston's distinctive style revolves around giving a new life to discarded elements, such as deflated basketballs, broken nets, and cigarette butt compositions. His work delves into the realms of ephemerality and identity, offering a fresh lens on the often overlooked nuances of urban life.

His version of the Club C 85 marries these eclectic inspirations with Reebok’s iconic silhouette, resulting in footwear that bridges the gap between sportswear and contemporary art.

Reebok x Tyrrell Winston drops in South Africa on 13 November 2023. To get your hands on this walking piece of art, shop online at Reebok South Africa or in-store at Canal Walk.