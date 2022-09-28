Maintaining investment in brand is key for marketers

Brands need to adapt to changing behaviours and expectations while keeping business buoyant for the recovery as consumers in many markets endure the worst cost of living crunch in decades.

Image supplied.

The current economic downturn also poses its own challenges for brands as they navigate new pressures on pricing, portfolio management, innovation, advertising and much more.

The Warc Guide to The Consumer Crunch, released today, aims to equip marketers with the knowledge and resources they need to make sound decisions in these difficult times.

The Guide offers in-depth insight on consumer sentiment, pricing strategies, brand management and communications, backed with evidence, data and best-in-class case studies.

“As consumers in most major markets start to adjust behaviours due to the sharp price rises seen this year, this Guide presents our latest research and evidence to help marketers respond to this period of instability,” says Lena Roland, head of content, Warc Strategy, and co-author of the report.

“It looks at the different levers marketers can use to justify price, the benefits of scenario planning, key considerations for brand portfolio management, and how to communicate during difficult times. Lastly, it presents marketing lessons from previous recessions, and how to plan for the recovery,” explains Roland.

Key takeaways