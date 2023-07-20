Industries

Motsepe Advertising partners with Röhlig-Grindrod to bring cheers to the kids at Coach for Mandela Day

20 Jul 2023
Issued by: Motsepe Advertising
Advertising pioneers Motsepe Advertising, in partnership with leading freight forwarding giant Röhlig-Grindrod, embraced the spirit of Mandela Day with a fun-filled day of magic, laughter and cheers at The Coalition of Anglican Children's Home (Coach). The event, held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, brought about an invaluable experience and warmed the hearts of the local community.
Motsepe Advertising partners with Röhlig-Grindrod to bring cheers to the kids at Coach for Mandela Day

Motsepe Advertising understands the significance of Mandela Day and the importance of giving back to society. With this in mind, they curated a memorable experience for the children by hosting various entertaining activities. The event featured jumping castles, a candy spree, a talented magician, stilt walkers, and many other delightful surprises that brought smiles to the faces of the young attendees.

To ensure the children had a memorable culinary experience, Motsepe Advertising organised a truly South African braai and prepared delicious hot dogs for the kids.

The collaboration between Motsepe Advertising and Röhlig-Grindrod is dedicated to making a difference. Their joint effort allowed Mandela Day to become an occasion of profound significance for the children, the community, and the recipients of the donations.

Boitumelo Motsepe, co-founder and client service director of Motsepe Advertising expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, "Mandela Day is a time to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and to make a tangible difference in the lives of others. We are thrilled to have brought joy to the children at Coach and grateful for the partnership with Röhlig-Grindrod, which enabled us to extend our impact even further."

Dance and music filled the air as the attendees celebrated the spirit of togetherness and solidarity. Laughter echoed throughout the event, signifying the joyous moments shared by everyone present. The collective efforts of Motsepe Advertising, Röhlig-Grindrod, Coach, and the entire community made the day a resounding success.

Motsepe Advertising would like to thank all the participants, volunteers, and sponsors who made this event possible. Their unwavering support and dedication to giving back helped create an unforgettable Mandela Day experience.

Motsepe Advertising remains committed to embodying the values of Nelson Mandela and continually striving to positively impact society. As we reflect on this remarkable celebration, we look forward to future endeavours that promote unity, compassion, and the betterment of the community and the youth.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Boitumelo Motsepe, co-founder and client service director at moc.gnisitrevdaepestom@olemutioB.

About COACH (Coalition of Anglican Children's Homes):

The Coalition of Anglican Children's Homes comprises an amalgamation of three children's homes: St George's Home, St Nicolas Home and St Joseph's Homes. The Children's Homes have over 100 years of experience providing residential and therapeutic care and support to children placed in our care by the Children's Court. If you want to donate, link the link for more information Donate

Motsepe Advertising
We are a B2B focused black female-owned advertising agency helping large corporations increase their revenue through specialised digital services.
