    A global leader in freight forwarding, Röhlig-Grindrod celebrates 50 years

    Issued by Motsepe Advertising
    2 May 2024
    2 May 2024
    Röhlig Grindrod is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its great company, as it celebrates 50 years of operation in South Africa. Over the past five decades, the company has been privileged to serve the mainstream economy in this vibrant nation, and it is with great pride and gratitude that it celebrates this milestone.
    A global leader in freight forwarding, R&#246;hlig-Grindrod celebrates 50 years

    Röhlig Grindrod has remained committed to delivering excellence in logistics services, forging strong partnerships, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of South Africa's shipping industry since 1974, when the industry doyen, the late Peter Krafft, founded the company. "We have remained resilient, innovative, and committed to meeting our customers' ever-evolving needs," said Kuben Reddi (Röhlig-Grindrod's Africa and Middle East chief executive officer). Reddi further alluded with excitement that “throughout the years, the business has witnessed revolutionary transformation within the maritime sector, from advancements in technology to shifts in global trade dynamics. Despite these changes, our unwavering focus and commitment on providing reliable, cost-effective and efficient logistics solutions have remained constant. We have invested significantly in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology, and top talent, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of industry best practices and standards”.

    Röhlig-Grindrod’s success would not have been possible without the trust and support of its valued people, customers, partners, and stakeholders. Whether transporting goods across oceans, facilitating trade routes, or supporting local communities, Röhlig-Grindrod would like to express its sincere gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to South Africa's economic development and prosperity.

    As Röhlig-Grindrod celebrates this significant milestone, it has taken time to reflect on the challenges and triumphs that have shaped its exciting journey. From navigating through economic downturns to adapting to changing regulatory landscapes, Röhlig-Grindrod has emerged stronger and more resilient.

    Looking ahead, Röhlig-Grindrod remains committed to building on its legacy of excellence, innovation, and integrity. Embarking on the next chapter of the company's journey, Röhlig-Grindrod remains excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the prospect of continuing to serve South Africa's logistics community with distinction.

    In commemorating its 50th anniversary in South Africa, Röhlig-Grindrod would like to extend its sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of its journey. Whether you are a customer, partner, employee, or supporter; Röhlig-Grindrod thanks you for your trust, loyalty, and contribution to its success.

    Röhlig-Grindrod looks forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you, laying the foundation for many more years of collaboration, growth, success and strengthened partnerships.

    Motsepe Advertising
    We turn advertising into compelling storytelling to connect our clients with their consumers.

