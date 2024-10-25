Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingDentsuJacaranda FMHook, Line & SinkerDaily MaverickMachine_Business and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsAFDAAAA School of AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaHelmThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Motsepe Advertising ranks in top 10 Johannesburg agencies

    Issued by Motsepe Advertising
    25 Oct 2024
    25 Oct 2024
    Storytelling experts Motsepe Advertising was announced to be ranked among Johannesburg's top 10 best advertising agencies. This follows a glowing review by Top Reviews, the 'go-to place for reliable, in-depth, and critical reviews for products and services in Johannesburg'.
    Motsepe Advertising ranks in top 10 Johannesburg agencies

    Founded in September 2021 by the dynamic duo, Gee and Boity Motsepe, Motsepe Advertising has built a reputation for delivering impactful work in the advertising space within just three years in the industry. The agency's mission is to turn advertising into compelling storytelling to help its clients connect with their customers on an emotional level, ultimately driving sales and brand loyalty. "At the heart of Motsepe advertising lies innovation and a deep understanding of the South African customer," said Gee Motsepe, managing director at Motsepe Advertising.

    Motsepe Advertising stands out as the agency that can truly translate international narratives into meaningful, impactful connections with South African audiences. Through our deep-rooted understanding of local culture, we help brands seamlessly integrate into the Mzansi lifestyle – creating authentic, results-driven campaigns. This unique combination of global thinking and local expertise positions Motsepe Advertising as the partner to grow your brand to new heights.

    "Our mission has always been to transform advertising into compelling storytelling and empower brands to carve out distinctive identities – this approach aids in creating emotional connections with our client's customers," added Gee Motsepe.

    A recent campaign that is a testament to this is Tetra Pak South Africa's #RecycleCarton campaign, which has over 300 participating schools across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, educating primary school learners through digital content, activations, and curriculum-aligned learning materials on the importance of recycling beverage cartons for the learners and schools in an effort to encouraging the next generation to become recycling heroes.

    Or Durex's bid to launch an all-new innovation, Durex Invisible – its thinnest condom yet. Launched through digital platforms to encourage South Africans to use protection as Invisible gives you pleasure and protection, reaching over 35 million people across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. During this campaign, Durex saw an increase of 3% in market share and outperformed its competitors.

    "Our goal is simple! To consistently achieve and exceed our clients' business goals," says Gee Motsepe. "We aim to cultivate a culture of creativity and innovation. He added that improving brand loyalty and creating emotional connections drive sustainable growth for our clients and agency".

    Motsepe Advertising's inclusion in the top 10 is a testament to their innovation, client satisfaction, and consistent excellence in competitive advertising.

    See the list of Joburg's top 10 best advertising agencies by Top Reviews here.

    Read more: Gee Motsepe, Motsepe Advertising
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Motsepe Advertising
    We turn advertising into compelling storytelling to connect our clients with their consumers.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz