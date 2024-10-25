Motsepe Advertising ranks in top 10 Johannesburg agencies

Storytelling experts Motsepe Advertising was announced to be ranked among Johannesburg's top 10 best advertising agencies. This follows a glowing review by Top Reviews, the 'go-to place for reliable, in-depth, and critical reviews for products and services in Johannesburg'.

Founded in September 2021 by the dynamic duo, Gee and Boity Motsepe, Motsepe Advertising has built a reputation for delivering impactful work in the advertising space within just three years in the industry. The agency's mission is to turn advertising into compelling storytelling to help its clients connect with their customers on an emotional level, ultimately driving sales and brand loyalty. "At the heart of Motsepe advertising lies innovation and a deep understanding of the South African customer," said Gee Motsepe, managing director at Motsepe Advertising.

Motsepe Advertising stands out as the agency that can truly translate international narratives into meaningful, impactful connections with South African audiences. Through our deep-rooted understanding of local culture, we help brands seamlessly integrate into the Mzansi lifestyle – creating authentic, results-driven campaigns. This unique combination of global thinking and local expertise positions Motsepe Advertising as the partner to grow your brand to new heights.

"Our mission has always been to transform advertising into compelling storytelling and empower brands to carve out distinctive identities – this approach aids in creating emotional connections with our client's customers," added Gee Motsepe.

A recent campaign that is a testament to this is Tetra Pak South Africa's #RecycleCarton campaign, which has over 300 participating schools across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, educating primary school learners through digital content, activations, and curriculum-aligned learning materials on the importance of recycling beverage cartons for the learners and schools in an effort to encouraging the next generation to become recycling heroes.

Or Durex's bid to launch an all-new innovation, Durex Invisible – its thinnest condom yet. Launched through digital platforms to encourage South Africans to use protection as Invisible gives you pleasure and protection, reaching over 35 million people across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. During this campaign, Durex saw an increase of 3% in market share and outperformed its competitors.

"Our goal is simple! To consistently achieve and exceed our clients' business goals," says Gee Motsepe. "We aim to cultivate a culture of creativity and innovation. He added that improving brand loyalty and creating emotional connections drive sustainable growth for our clients and agency".

Motsepe Advertising's inclusion in the top 10 is a testament to their innovation, client satisfaction, and consistent excellence in competitive advertising.

See the list of Joburg's top 10 best advertising agencies by Top Reviews here.



