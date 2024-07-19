A day of magic and joy as Motsepe Advertising celebrates Mandela Day with COACH

In a heartfelt tribute to Nelson Mandela's legacy, Motsepe Advertising celebrated Mandela Day by bringing joy and magic to The Coalition of Anglican Children's Home (COACH) for the third consecutive year. This year’s event, held on a sunny afternoon in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, was filled with laughter, wonder, and community spirit, echoing the values of compassion and unity that Mandela championed.

The day’s festivities began with a dazzling magic show by the renowned Tricky Trevor, whose enchanting tricks captivated the children and left them wide-eyed with wonder. The children enjoyed a vibrant braai following the magical performance, bouncing on jumping castles and dancing their hearts out. The atmosphere was electric with happiness and excitement as the kids and Motsepe team shared moments of pure joy and togetherness.

Gee Motsepe, managing director at Motsepe Advertising, expressed his deep commitment to the cause, saying that "each year, our Mandela Day celebration at COACH is a reminder of the incredible power of community and kindness. Seeing the children’s faces light up with joy as they experienced the magic of Tricky Trevor and the fun while jumping was heartwarming this year. It’s moments like these that reaffirm our belief in giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Boitumelo Motsepe, co-founder and client service director at Motsepe Advertising, added, “We have a soft spot for the youth of this country. Our annual Mandela Day initiative is more than just an event; it's a commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation. Witnessing the joy and excitement of the children reminds us why we do what we do – to create a brighter future for all.”

The Coalition of Anglican Children's Home includes St George's Home, St Nicolas Home, and St Joseph's Home, and has been a beacon of hope and support for vulnerable children for over a century. Motsepe Advertising's continued dedication to supporting COACH underscores the company’s commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of South Africa’s youth.

Motsepe Advertising remains steadfast in its mission to drive positive change and uplift communities. Through meaningful acts of service and compassion, it embodies the spirit of Mandela's legacy.

For more information about Motsepe Advertising and its initiatives, please visit www.motsepeadvertising.com.