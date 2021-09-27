Basa and Automobile Association (AA) release Rise SA song

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa), partnered by the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA), has commissioned independent non-profit record label Rootspring to compose and produce a song calling on every South African to rise!
Economic empowerment, financial inclusion and social cohesion are Business and Arts South Africa's core objectives,” says Basa chairman, Charmaine Soobramoney, the creative catalyst behind the song project.
“Aligned to the AA’s drive to unite our nation and to ignite the movement for positivity, courage and change, the intention behind the song is to ignite hope within each of us and to fuel an awareness that everyone has a role to play in mending our country’s social fabric and the recovery of our economy," she explains.
Commenting on the AA’s support of the project, Willem Groenewald, chief executive officer of the AA says, “Music is such a beautiful medium of communication, uniting voices and evoking emotion over vast spectrums. We remind every South African that we have a voice, that we are never alone, that there truly are no winners in war. We are proud to be part of the movement to spread hope, care and encouragement and to be the change we all seek. We have seen time and again throughout our history that South Africans unite in the face of adversity. For us, this song symbolises the collective spirit of South Africans to rise up together. This is the type of social cohesion we embrace because it inspires positive change, and creates a sense of hope. United we stand in building a better and bright future for all in this great nation.”
"Music is one of the most powerful mediums to change the hearts of people, and it is with great joy that we can serve our country, adds Rootspring Director, Yusuf Ganief. “Our purpose is to actively create and seek out performance and training opportunities for both emerging and established artists.” RISE SOUTH AFRICA, composed by Lynne Holmes (Desert Rose) and performed by Rootspring artists can be heard at https://bit.ly/RISESA_song.
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
