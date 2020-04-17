Standing together for the greater good

While the world is battling through the Covid-19 pandemic and all the uncertainties and difficulties it has brought with it, there is some sense of comfort in knowing that those who can, have come forward to help communities in any way that they are able. Coming together is the only way to get through these trying times.



While the majority of South Africans find themselves in lockdown in the safety of their own homes, there are many people out there who the country is depending on to keep going. Those who work in essential services (nurses, doctors, ambulance services and police officers to name a few) expose themselves selflessly on a daily basis to the risks associated with the virus so that fellow South Africans can still receive the necessary healthcare and other essential services they may need.



Realising the difficulties that these essential service workers experience every day, especially those that are still reliant on public transport to get to work, Polo has pledged 250,000 cotton face masks to these selfless individuals in the city of Cape Town. The shortage of face masks has been a major challenge, not only for South Africa but for most countries around the world. Not having enough face masks puts these essential service workers at a greater risk of contracting the virus.





To try and assist with this shortage, Polo has put together a task team in their shirt factory in Atlantis to manufacture these cotton face masks for commuters. Made from cotton fabric, these masks are washable and reusable. While these face masks are not medical masks, they still offer an important protective barrier for commuters.



The next challenge is to make sure that these commuters are aware of these face masks and that they reach the people who need them the most. As a means to assist Polo in their effort to do good for the community, Tractor Outdoor has stepped forward to offer free advertising to Polo around the city of Cape Town on its





Standing together for the greater good of our country has never been more important. Coming together to offer a helping hand in any way possible, no matter how big or how small is what makes us truly (and proudly) South African!



Are you a small business owner looking to maintain your business through the Covid-19 pandemic? Get in touch with us to find out just how to do that on moc.roodtuorotcart@ofni or visit



