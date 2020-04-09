CSI Company news South Africa

Hot 91.9FM's Hot Cares donates R10,000 to Shout4Masks

Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
On Hot 91.9FM's award-winning Mansfield in the Morning show on Tuesday, 8 April, Danny K spoke to Jeremy and the team about Shout4Masks, a campaign launched by ShoutSA last Friday.

In the past few days, a number of hospitals and doctors have put out an urgent request for assistance to secure masks and other medical equipment and both Hot Cares and ShoutSA has undertaken to assist where we both can. In the past few weeks, Hot Cares has already made several donations of masks, gloves, sanitisers, vitamins and immune boosters to community services (SAPS, Reservists, EMS/Fire Stations) and now strongly supports Shout4Masks in this important initiative.

Hot Cares donated R10,000 to the project and has called on all our listeners to please make a contribution to help protect those who are protecting us.

Help ShoutSA buy safe, proper masks for our frontline heroes by donating to the Shout4Masks initiative.

www.shout4masks.co.za

Hot 91.9FM's press office

Hot 91.9FM Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
Profile | News | Contact
Hot 91.9FM's Hot Cares donates R10,000 to Shout4Masks

