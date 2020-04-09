Hot 91.9FM's Hot Cares donates R10,000 to Shout4Masks

On Hot 91.9FM's award-winning Mansfield in the Morning show on Tuesday, 8 April, Danny K spoke to Jeremy and the team about Shout4Masks, a campaign launched by ShoutSA last Friday.

In the past few days, a number of hospitals and doctors have put out an urgent request for assistance to secure masks and other medical equipment and both Hot Cares and ShoutSA has undertaken to assist where we both can. In the past few weeks, Hot Cares has already made several donations of masks, gloves, sanitisers, vitamins and immune boosters to community services (SAPS, Reservists, EMS/Fire Stations) and now strongly supports Shout4Masks in this important initiative.Hot Cares donated R10,000 to the project and has called on all our listeners to please make a contribution to helpHelp ShoutSA buy safe, proper masks for our frontline heroes by donating to the Shout4Masks initiative.