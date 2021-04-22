In-store Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Smart Media launches Smart Grab & Go at in-store till points

22 Apr 2021
Issued by: Smart Media
Retail advertising innovation company, Smart Media, has launched its till-point solution called Smart Grab & Go.
Cecil Ungerer, Smart Media’s chief sales officer, says: “There’s an expression that goes, ‘Possession is nine-tenths of the law’ but in retail we believe position is nine-tenths of the law.

“The Smart Grab & Go units are smartly situated in the last mile of the shopping experience to increase the rate of sale. Not every customer will browse every aisle, but every costumer does have to move through to the check out in order to pay for their basket. It is the highest traffic volume area of any store and it is prime real estate for brands in retail which is where the idea for Smart Grab & Go was born,” Ungerer adds.

A pilot project with a popular energy-boosting brand that was strategically placed at till-points recently concluded and proved to be a great success.

“Since implementation of the Smart Grab & Go till point solution I have seen exponential growth in the product brand placed at the tills. Once I Identified the correct till allocation and position the brand showed noticeable percentage increases of up to double and in some cases triple the quantities, relating to 100% to 150% increase in sales. It is an easy impulse purchase for our customers,” says Bradley Schaffer, Dis-Chem Linksfield’s store manager.

The process includes an in-store audit to assess the available space. While units have been purpose made to fit most till points already, they can be customisable in certain circumstances. This means that brands placed at till points are easily visible and more importantly, accessible.

While the units are ideally meant for secondary product placement, brands don’t necessarily need a spot in the aisle to sell at till points. But if they do decide to hop on the last mile, Smart Grab & Go is a valuable option for brands to consider.

Smart Media
Smart Media is a solution-driven in-store innovator. We inspire confidence with retailers, strategically partnering with clients in the moment that matters, entrenching brand loyalty with shoppers by providing 360° solutions.
Comment

Read more: Smart Media, Cecil Ungerer

Related

Smart MediaHow consumers choose where they shop18 Feb 2021
Smart MediaEasing the buying decision of the customer21 Jan 2021
Smart MediaDis-Chem's nursing practitioners now also training on the go8 Dec 2020
Smart MediaSmart-Cnnect revolutionises staff training10 Nov 2020
Smart MediaSmart Media doubles the power of in-store digital media16 Sep 2020
Smart MediaSmart-Cnnect training app hits 100% Dis-Chem Pharmacy engagement28 Jul 2020
The reinvention of retail following Covid-1923 Apr 2020
Smart MediaDis-Chem pharmacists train on the go with Smart-Cnnect31 Mar 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz