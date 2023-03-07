We are helping you go further with your budget

At Gallagher Convention Centre, we have kept the increase to our standard conference package as low as 2% to help you do more with your budget.

The Standard DDP package includes three refreshment breaks and a two-course lunch. In addition, this package allows you to select your refreshment options from a delicious variety.

We are currently working on updating all our offerings. We look forward to sharing new menu options, relooked packages, and special rates with you soon.

When booking your next event, remember that Gallagher Convention Centre offers a full generator backup facility and a million-litre backup water tank.

The food at Gallagher is strictly Halaal and offered to you at no surcharge. We even offer off-site catering now through GCᵌH. GCᵌH specialises in providing special dietary requirements as well.

We are excited to work on your event soon.

Have a look at our fantastic Standard DDP offering.

