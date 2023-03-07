Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaSHAREit GroupHOT 102.7FMTradewayBrainbow Conscious CreativesHeineken South AfricaVicinity MediaeMediaMigrationDentsuGagasi FMEast Coast RadioMeltwaterTenacityPRBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


We are helping you go further with your budget

7 Mar 2023
Issued by: Gallagher Convention Centre
At Gallagher Convention Centre, we have kept the increase to our standard conference package as low as 2% to help you do more with your budget.

The Standard DDP package includes three refreshment breaks and a two-course lunch. In addition, this package allows you to select your refreshment options from a delicious variety.

We are currently working on updating all our offerings. We look forward to sharing new menu options, relooked packages, and special rates with you soon.

When booking your next event, remember that Gallagher Convention Centre offers a full generator backup facility and a million-litre backup water tank.

The food at Gallagher is strictly Halaal and offered to you at no surcharge. We even offer off-site catering now through GCᵌH. GCᵌH specialises in providing special dietary requirements as well.

We are excited to work on your event soon.

Have a look at our fantastic Standard DDP offering.

We are helping you go further with your budget

www.gallagher.co.za

https://gallagher.co.za/specials/

022 266 3000

az.oc.rehgallag@rehgallaG

NextOptions
Read more: conference venue, Gallagher Convention Centre, event planning

Related

South Africa's leading manufacturing and automation shows move to the Gallagher Convention Centre
RX AfricaSouth Africa's leading manufacturing and automation shows move to the Gallagher Convention Centre9 Feb 2023
Summer Special at Gallagher
Gallagher Convention CentreSummer Special at Gallagher3 Oct 2022
Glamorous special package at Gallagher
Gallagher Convention CentreGlamorous special package at Gallagher31 Aug 2022
Supplied. Saitex
Saitex focuses on township economy21 Apr 2022
Mega co-located trade show set for Joburg in November
Mega co-located trade show set for Joburg in November10 Feb 2021
#EntrepreneurMonth: Teacher turned events extraordinaire, Amanda Rabinowitz
#EntrepreneurMonth: Teacher turned events extraordinaire, Amanda Rabinowitz28 Nov 2019
Siyanda Mbele's presentation.
Meet the winners of the 2019 Clout Designers' Industry Days Fired Up By Nando's3 Sep 2019
Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels.
10 things your corporate event planner should know how to do, but probably doesn't24 May 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz