A first-of-its-kind parenting event

Identifying a significant gap in the market, BabyYumYum, the fastest-growing parenting portal in South Africa, is pioneering a first-of-its-kind virtual parenting experience. The two-day virtual event gives well-respected industry professionals - including paediatricians, occupational therapists, nutritionists and sexologists to mention a few - a platform to share their expert advice through virtual staged talks, while parenting brands can showcase and sell their offerings to a targeted audience.
Virtual expos expected to be big business in 2021
When the global pandemic brought an abrupt end to traditional in-person events, virtual exhibitions were expected to be a short-term alternative but with a shift in consumer behaviour favouring digital solutions and the convenience they offer, virtual events are predicted to be big business in 2021 and beyond. Why go virtual?
An online format means relatively low costs for exhibitors who save on travel, stand setup and consumables, and combine that cost-saving benefit with access to a national audience, measurable event performance data and lead generation, translating into greater return on investment for brands. And the best part is that brands and their offerings are listed beyond the two days, for 365 days thereafter at no additional charge.
But the BabyYumYum Virtual Parenting Experience
is not simply a parenting tradeshow, it is an opportunity for retail brands to equip parents and caregivers with the information and products they need to make raising their children an easier and more rewarding experience, while also saving them time and money.
The virtual approach benefits delegates too. There are clear time- and money-saving advantages for those who don’t need to travel to a physical expo, plus they can still ‘visit’ exhibitors, ‘attend’ workshops and talks, interact with retailers and network with other attendees – all from the convenience of their home. When:
31 July and 1 August 2021Where:
It’s virtual, so log in from anywhere!How:
Contact our virtual parenting experience operative Vanessa Marinho on az.oc.muymuyybab@assenav
to book your space or click here for more information
. Early bird specials available.