Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

A first-of-its-kind parenting event

21 Apr 2021
Issued by: BabyYumYum
Identifying a significant gap in the market, BabyYumYum, the fastest-growing parenting portal in South Africa, is pioneering a first-of-its-kind virtual parenting experience. The two-day virtual event gives well-respected industry professionals - including paediatricians, occupational therapists, nutritionists and sexologists to mention a few - a platform to share their expert advice through virtual staged talks, while parenting brands can showcase and sell their offerings to a targeted audience.

Virtual expos expected to be big business in 2021

When the global pandemic brought an abrupt end to traditional in-person events, virtual exhibitions were expected to be a short-term alternative but with a shift in consumer behaviour favouring digital solutions and the convenience they offer, virtual events are predicted to be big business in 2021 and beyond.

Why go virtual?

An online format means relatively low costs for exhibitors who save on travel, stand setup and consumables, and combine that cost-saving benefit with access to a national audience, measurable event performance data and lead generation, translating into greater return on investment for brands. And the best part is that brands and their offerings are listed beyond the two days, for 365 days thereafter at no additional charge.

But the BabyYumYum Virtual Parenting Experience is not simply a parenting tradeshow, it is an opportunity for retail brands to equip parents and caregivers with the information and products they need to make raising their children an easier and more rewarding experience, while also saving them time and money.

The virtual approach benefits delegates too. There are clear time- and money-saving advantages for those who don’t need to travel to a physical expo, plus they can still ‘visit’ exhibitors, ‘attend’ workshops and talks, interact with retailers and network with other attendees – all from the convenience of their home.

When: 31 July and 1 August 2021
Where: It’s virtual, so log in from anywhere!
How: Contact our virtual parenting experience operative Vanessa Marinho on az.oc.muymuyybab@assenav to book your space or click here for more information. Early bird specials available.
Comment

Read more: BabyYumYum, events, virtual

Related

Worx GroupLockdowns shut many doors, but opportunity is now knocking15 Apr 2021
Worx GroupChannelling big tech to inspire growth in 202114 Apr 2021
VWVTime for the next 'new normal'?9 Mar 2021
Brand AvatarHow to use the hero's journey to build engagement at your online event23 Feb 2021
International Virtual Education ExpoInternational Virtual Education Expo | 1 - 3 December 2020 | Attendance is free16 Nov 2020
BabyYumYum Product of the Year Awards 2020 winners announced4 Nov 2020
Johannesburg Expo CentreLive expo to demonstrate best practice and safety protocols; restart the exhibitions and events industry20 Oct 2020
Brand AvatarInnovation at live virtual events7 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz