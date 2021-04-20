Higher Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Education jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela Award statue unveiled at Afda Durban

20 Apr 2021
By: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
Afda Durban becomes the home of the Simon Sabela Awards.
On 16 April, the Simon Sabela Awards Statue was officially unveiled by members of the KZN Film Commission, Afda Durban, members of KZN Tourism and the mayor's office in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Afda Durban campus.

The Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela Film and Television Awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African film and television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal. Among those honoured are actors, producers, directors and various film and television technicians. The awards are an initiative of the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs and are implemented by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission. Mr Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela, in whose honour the film and television awards are named, was a legend in both big screen and television. Not only was he South Africa's first Black film director, he also had a long and successful career, which saw him feature in over 34 movies, both nationally and internationally.

Afda student films have an extraordinary record at the Simon Sabela Awards, having won the Best Student Film award for the last seven years in a row. Furthermore, Afda students and films have received countless nominations and awards in the professional film and television categories. In 2020, Megan Van Der Merwe took the Best Short Screenplay Award for the honours film Thulile against films written by seasoned professionals and in 2019, Sibongiseni Shezi won the Best Actress in a Feature Film award for her stand out performance in the Afda Durban 2018 experimental short film "Run".
.
"The first ever Simon Sabela Award ceremony took place in July of 2013," says the dean of Afda Durban, Dr Janet van Eeden, of the awards. "It was a very special moment for us to attend the awards at the prestigious Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, as we had opened our doors to our first students in 2013. Not only was it Afda's first year in Durban, but our own then head of film school, Richard Green, received the Simon Sabela Award for Lifetime Achievement. To top that, our students have walked away with the beautiful statuette every single year. That is why, when I was asked if we would house the huge embodiment of the award, the statue of Simon Sabela on our campus, I leapt at the chance. I thought it would be wonderful to have this amazing KZN actor honoured on our campus, and to dub Afda Durban, the home of the Simon Sabela Awards."

Earle Holmes' articles

About Earle Holmes

PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
    AFDA
    AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
    Comment

    Read more: AFDA, KZN Tourism, KZN Film Commission

    Related

    AFDAAfda alumnus and colourist Kyle Stroebel on Oscar nomination for My Octopus Teacher23 Mar 2021
    AFDAAfda films selected for the Cilect Prize 202112 Feb 2021
    AFDAAfda launches two cutting edge, collaboration-driven courses for 20211 Feb 2021
    AFDAThe Afda Hybrid Graduation Festival 202025 Nov 2020
    #Newsmaker: Jarryd Duthoit wins Loeries Young Creatives Award20 Nov 2020
    LoeriesCopywriter and finishing artist win the Loeries Brand South Africa Young Creatives Award18 Nov 2020
    AFDAAfda introduces BCom in Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Port Elizabeth campus for 202119 Oct 2020
    AFDAAfda launches new cutting-edge Bachelor of Creative Writing degree course for 202117 Sep 2020

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz