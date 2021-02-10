Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

2021 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair postponed

10 Feb 2021
Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the 2021 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair, set to take place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and Convention Centre from 26 to 28 March, has been postponed. An alternative date for the event will be communicated as soon as possible.

“With South Africa still in the midst of the second wave of infection and continued restrictions on large-scale events, it is not feasible to hold Homemakers Fair safely at this point,” said Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings.

The Homemakers Fair team are using this extra time to ensure the event is a fun day out for the whole family, with newly introduced categories, activities and pop-up events that reflect all the new ways South Africans use their homes.

Follow the Johannesburg Homemakers Fair

Instagram: @homemakers_fair | Facebook: @Homemakersexhibitions | YouTube: Homemakersonline

Website: www.homemakersfair.co.za

HOMEMAKERS
HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa. Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.-
