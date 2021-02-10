2021 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair postponed

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the 2021 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair, set to take place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and Convention Centre from 26 to 28 March, has been postponed. An alternative date for the event will be communicated as soon as possible.
“With South Africa still in the midst of the second wave of infection and continued restrictions on large-scale events, it is not feasible to hold Homemakers Fair safely at this point,” said Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings.
The Homemakers Fair team are using this extra time to ensure the event is a fun day out for the whole family, with newly introduced categories, activities and pop-up events that reflect all the new ways South Africans use their homes.Follow the Johannesburg Homemakers Fair
