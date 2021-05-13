Tower acquires SA craft brand Sandart to expand distribution abroad

Office stationery supplier Tower has acquired local family-owned business Sandart, a producer of creative craft products, in a strategic move to diversify Tower's home product portfolio and take a local niche product to all corners of the globe.

Taking on the global children’s entertainment market

Started as a self-adhesive products supplier of simple white labels, Tower has grown into one of the largest office stationery suppliers in southern Africa. Today, it's a proudly South African manufacturer of home, office, school and crafts stationery, and organisation labels, with a goal to create more jobs and grow the South African economy.Sandart was established in George in 2002 as a family-run business, and created an authentic craft product from scratch. The founders successfully launched several sticky art designs in their first year and have continued to grow the product range since. The business employs eight full-time staff and supplies to more than 150 local and international distributors.Tower plans to leverage its strong network to position the Sandart brand name as a leading product in the evolving niche children’s entertainment market.Tower CEO Stephen Beattie says, “We hope to take the Sandart story to more consumers around the world through expanding the brand’s main current channel of independent distributors which promote the products at craft markets and kids’ parties, throughout southern Africa and in the UK, Dubai and some European and South American countries, as well as distribute the brand alongside Tower through retailers, a new channel for the brand, both locally and abroad."The opportunity to take the brand internationally has never been more pertinent, Beattie adds. With the constant threat of lockdowns still hovering over many homes and schools across the world, he says that Sandart is the ideal product to keep children entertained in a fun and educational way, especially when restricted to their homes.Together, Tower and Sandart are on a mission to prove that a quality strong South African brand can compete internationally and become a global leader in its industry.“We are focused on creating products that meet consumers' changing needs. With its focus on high-quality products and dedication to fun and creativity, Sandart brings a fresh arm to the Tower collection and Tower is excited to have the opportunity to develop and nurture a business of Sandart’s calibre,” adds Beattie.Commenting on the acquisition, Sandart MD Henry Joubert says, “We are extremely excited about this partnership. It will only be positive for all of us with immense opportunities and new product offerings in future. Tower hopes that their partnership with Sandart will position leading locally-crafted South African products as global competitors in the minds of international consumers and educational institutions alike."