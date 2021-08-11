Mamongae Mahlare named new Takealot group CEO

The earth is a sphere: this is an incontrovertible fact. Reputable newspapers do not publish articles contesting this. That there are people who think the earth is flat doesn't make this worthy of debate: their belief is simply false.ByNathan Geffen and Mia Malan
South African hemp products development company Quattro-Canna Holdings (QCH) has signed a license agreement with Canadian Greenfield Technologies Corp. for the sole rights to manufacture and distribute the HempTrain decorticator plant in South Africa for local and regional sales and support.
From the latest video game releases to news on new technology, industry developments and gaming tournaments, LevelFox - Media24's gaming news and lifestyle website - aims to be the new home of South African gamers.Issued byMedia24 Lifestyle
Always wondered who sits behind the desk and writes the commercial content across Primedia Broadcasting's station websites, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk, 702 and 947 as well as for Eyewitness News? Meet Zaakirah Rossier-Philander, a digital content producer at Primedia Broadcasting.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive, effective 1 October 2021. Mahlare will succeed Kim Reid, who transitions to chairman of the group, where he will focus on the group's longer-term growth ambitions.
Mamongae Mahlare, newly-appointed Takealot group CEO
Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director. As a seasoned business leader, Mahlare brings with her a strong balance between operational experience, strategy, innovation, engineering and brand, having previously worked at organisations such as SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.
“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” said Mahlare.
Kim Reid commented, “We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business.”
The search for a new group CEO is underway, and once this appointment is made Reid will step back from day-to-day operations to focus on initiatives that will deliver future value for the group...
1 Mar 2021
Additional leadership appointments
Along with Mahlare’s appointment, the Takealot Group has made a number of other key executive appointments. These include:
• Tessa Ackermann is appointed group chief financial officer, Takealot Group • Alex Wörz is appointed CEO, Mr D Food, replacing Devin Sinclair • Rayhaan Samsodien is appointed CFO, Mr D Food • Octavius Vermooten is appointed CFO, Takealot.com. • Jurgen Hanekom is appointed CFO, Superbalist.com.
Frederik Zietsman was previously appointed CEO of Takealot.com in April 2021.
“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business with much more to come,” said Bob van Dijk, group CEO, Prosus and Naspers.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.