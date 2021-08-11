Mamongae Mahlare named new Takealot group CEO

Mamongae Mahlare, newly-appointed Takealot group CEO

Takealot searches for group CEO as Kim Reid transitions roles The search for a new group CEO is underway, and once this appointment is made Reid will step back from day-to-day operations to focus on initiatives that will deliver future value for the group...

Additional leadership appointments

Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director. As a seasoned business leader, Mahlare brings with her a strong balance between operational experience, strategy, innovation, engineering and brand, having previously worked at organisations such as SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” said Mahlare.Kim Reid commented, “We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business.”Along with Mahlare’s appointment, the Takealot Group has made a number of other key executive appointments. These include:• Tessa Ackermann is appointed group chief financial officer, Takealot Group• Alex Wörz is appointed CEO, Mr D Food, replacing Devin Sinclair• Rayhaan Samsodien is appointed CFO, Mr D Food• Octavius Vermooten is appointed CFO, Takealot.com.• Jurgen Hanekom is appointed CFO, Superbalist.com.Frederik Zietsman was previously appointed CEO of Takealot.com in April 2021.“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business with much more to come,” said Bob van Dijk, group CEO, Prosus and Naspers.