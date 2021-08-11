E-commerce News South Africa

Mamongae Mahlare named new Takealot group CEO

11 Aug 2021
Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive, effective 1 October 2021. Mahlare will succeed Kim Reid, who transitions to chairman of the group, where he will focus on the group's longer-term growth ambitions.
Mamongae Mahlare, newly-appointed Takealot group CEO

Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director. As a seasoned business leader, Mahlare brings with her a strong balance between operational experience, strategy, innovation, engineering and brand, having previously worked at organisations such as SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” said Mahlare.

Kim Reid commented, “We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business.”

Additional leadership appointments


Along with Mahlare’s appointment, the Takealot Group has made a number of other key executive appointments. These include:

• Tessa Ackermann is appointed group chief financial officer, Takealot Group
• Alex Wörz is appointed CEO, Mr D Food, replacing Devin Sinclair
• Rayhaan Samsodien is appointed CFO, Mr D Food
• Octavius Vermooten is appointed CFO, Takealot.com.
• Jurgen Hanekom is appointed CFO, Superbalist.com.

Frederik Zietsman was previously appointed CEO of Takealot.com in April 2021.

“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business with much more to come,” said Bob van Dijk, group CEO, Prosus and Naspers.
online retail, e-commerce, Illovo Sugar, Takealot, Bob van Dijk, Superbalist, Mr D Food, Takealot Group, Frederik Zietsman

