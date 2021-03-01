Takealot searches for new group CEO as Kim Reid transitions roles

Takealot founder and CEO Kim Reid has transitioned to the new role of group CEO at Takealot Group and will become chairman of the group during the course of 2021. The search for a new group CEO is underway, and once this appointment is made Reid will step back from day-to-day operations to focus on initiatives that will deliver future value for the group.

Kim Reid

Success story

Once chairman, Reid will work closely with the group CEO and Naspers on the Takealot Group’s next phase.Takealot said that the appointment of a new group CEO will reflect the company’s commitment to transformation.“Reflecting on the last 10 years, we are at a unique point in our history where I am able to set the wheels in motion to pass operational responsibility to a group CEO, and at the same time drive our commitment to transformation right from the top. The business has never been in a better position, poised for the potential growth in e-commerce in South Africa. We have strong management and committed employees who have contributed, and will continue to contribute, to a wonderful, unique, South African story,” said Reid.In addition to creating a new group CEO position, and to support the transition, the company is further bolstering leadership with the creation of a new CEO position to lead the Takealot.com business. Frederik Zietsman, who currently heads up the retail and marketplace portfolio in Takealot.com, will be appointed to this role, reporting directly to the group CEO who will work with the leaders of Takealot.com, Superbalist.com, and Mr D Food to build on these platforms.The Takealot Group has evolved from a startup with humble beginnings in a warehouse in Montague Gardens, Cape Town into a local e-commerce giant. The continually expanding organisation has three strong verticals in Takealot.com, Superbalist.com, and Mr D Food, and now employs over 2,500 people.“The market potential in South Africa still presents tremendous opportunity. While the current pandemic has accelerated consumer adoption of e-commerce by around two to three years, e-commerce still represents less than 3% of total retail in South Africa. This illustrates the scope, opportunity and work that still needs to be done. Although we realise we are never perfect, that does not stop us from striving for perfection while always placing customers, sellers and the people that work at the group at the centre of our universe,” said Kim.Bob van Dijk, group CEO, Prosus and Naspers, commented, “Kim and his team have built an incredible business over many years, starting as many e-commerce businesses do, in a room in a warehouse. With their innovation and hard work they have built a world-class e-commerce business that South Africa can be proud of."Much of that is down to Kim who has been a tireless force at the centre of the business. He will hand over a business in great shape for the next chapter and remain well-connected to the group as chairman to help guide this next phase.