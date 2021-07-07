E-commerce Opinion South Africa

  South Africa rejects Delta flights to Cape Town
    Delta Airlines is planning a return to South Africa in August, but the SA government has foiled their plans to extend its route to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town. US travellers can still fly with Delta's partners or enjoy cheap flights to Cape Town with local SA Airlines. Issued by SA Airlines
  The impact of PoPIA on advertising and communications
    The day has come when we must comply or face the consequences. The additions to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021 and aim to protect companies against data breach and the misuse of personal information. By Musa Kalenga
  Wunderman Thompson SA wins BCX lead agency account
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that it has been awarded the full-service lead agency account for BCX, Telkom's B2B business. This includes advertising, digital, CRM, PR culture change management and sales enablement. The award was made after an extensive competitive pitch process, including some of the best agencies in South Africa. Issued by Wunderman Thompson
Thoughts around the effect the liquor ban is having on our industry

7 Jul 2021
By: Matthew Leighton
The South African liquor industry is a major force in the South African economy. It provides employment and income to thousands, and makes a substantial contribution to tax revenue and export earnings for South Africa.

Source: ©portokalis - 123RF

So another national booze ban – even one as short as two weeks – can have tremendous knock-on effects.

Earlier this week, chairperson of the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa (CBASA), Wendy Pienaar expressed her concern for the local liquor industry, “small businesses are sitting with large amounts of debt, continuing expenses (including licensing fees which have not been extended, despite the loss in trading days), no income and no financial help on the horizon. It is a recipe for disaster for any small business.”

Lend a hand through partnership, promotion


The e-commerce industry can help by utilising their platforms and reach and make the liquor lockdown manageable for both buyer and seller.

By partnering with, and promoting small and local liquor businesses, the e-commerce industry can act as a selling platform now, with deferred delivery when the ban is lifted. This offers the likes of wine farms, which rely heavily on foot traffic for sales, some form of trade until such time that they are allowed to reopen.

Smaller liquor businesses and wine farms are often the hardest hit, as they cannot stay out of operation indefinitely. For this reason, and given the immediate turnaround adaptability afforded by e-commerce, online stores should be quick to provide both an outlet for those suppliers affected by the ban, as well as offering something for the liquor enthusiast to look forward to.

OneDayOnly will continue running daily liquor deals as well as Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Festive Friday promotions and will deliver once the lockdown lifts in the hope of assisting local farms and businesses with expenses and staff costs.
Matthew Leighton's articles

About Matthew Leighton

Matthew Leighton is the Creative Director at OneDayOnly.
Read more: online retail, alcohol ban, alcohol sales, liquor trade, OneDayOnly, Matthew Leighton, Wendy Pienaar

