Magazines ABC Q2 2021: Lift off for magazines

The latest results released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) of South Africa is "something worth shouting about!"
This was the sentiment of the ABC in a statement following the release of its Q2 results. “The latest ABC results show magazines are up by 11% for the same period. Compared to the numbers in Q4 2020 – Magazines are up 4%,” says the ABC. Categories, specifically travel titles, that previously took a beating also seem to be making a slow comeback.
The Bureau says that this is despite an incredibly depressed economy suffering from looting, junk status, and the effects of extended periods of Covid-lockdowns.
To overcome this, some titles have decreased their frequency with a focus on fewer but more editorially packed titles, while smaller titles have moved to new publishers that have revitalised these titles, shaping the good news story for magazines.
“Time will tell whether the magazine industry - and print industry in general - has progressed beyond the cycle’s bottom and can now anticipate growth, added the ABC.
Consumer magazines
Only three sectors in this category had three or more titles show good gains on the previous quarter. Once again, the Business and News sector was strong as in Q1 with three titles with good gains: SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
, Forbes
and Finweek
.
The Home sector had four titles make gains, while Women’s General had three. However, the gains of the titles in Business and News were greater than the Home titles. Tuis
was the best in the Home sector with a 10.9% increase. In the Business and News sector, SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
showed a 55.7% increased, and in the Women’s General sector Fair Lady
had a 22.9% increase.
The Entertainment, Leisure, Male, Parenting and Conservation and Wildlife sectors had no gains, only losses or no gain no loss (0.0%). The Women’s Special sector had no activity.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|8,475
|8,475
|6.1%
|47.7%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|459
|14,900
|15,359
|0.0%
|45.4%
|Business and News
|Business Brief.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|29,346
|2,003
|31,349
|-39.7%
|-40.8%
|Financial Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|9,882
|3,000
|12,882
|-1.0%
|Finweek
|Apr -Jun
|F
|9,621
|2,308
|11,929
|1.2%
|-3.0%
|Forbes Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|6,520
|2,791
|9,311
|12.6%
|27.0%
|Personal Finance
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|17,221
|17,221
|55.7%
|10.9%
|The Big Issue Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,804
|222
|5,026
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|6,730
|748
|7,478
|-0.5%
|-19.3%
|KRUGER MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Entertainment
|Eat Out
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|14,567
|4,942
|19,509
|0.0%
|-1.4%
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|13,226
|0
|13,226
|-9.5%
|-15.3%
|TV Plus (English)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|4,000
|0
|4,000
|-19.1%
|-25.9%
|Family Interest
|Drum
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Huisgenoot
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|129,068
|6,793
|135,861
|-3.1%
|-8.2%
|LIG
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Plus 50
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|6,957
|126
|7,083
|15.6%
|13.7%
|The Crest
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|12,202
|12,202
|-4.0%
|-0.2%
|The Ridge
|Jan -Jun
|8xA
|0
|16,013
|16,013
|1.6%
|3.8%
|Things to do with kids Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|You
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|67,007
|3,574
|70,581
|-3.0%
|-1.4%
|Farming
|Farmbiz
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Farmer's Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|7,654
|8
|7,662
|-4.5%
|Grond tot Mond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,478
|2,471
|4,949
|0.0%
|-32.8%
|Landbouweekblad
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|16,591
|6
|16,597
|-9.1%
|-14.0%
|Landbouweekblad Vee
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|9,681
|0
|9,681
|0.0%
|24.1%
|Marktoe!
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|9,900
|9,900
|0.0%
|25.3%
|Veeplaas.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|5,515
|3,245
|8,760
|2.0%
|33.2%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|11,515
|2,811
|14,326
|0.0%
|Odyssey Magazine.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|1,904
|2,964
|4,868
|21.3%
|21.3%
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,674
|2,012
|11,686
|Easy DIY
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|3,794
|2,492
|6,286
|Idees/Ideas
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|14,798
|1,117
|15,915
|0.1%
|4.6%
|Lose It,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|15,996
|0
|15,996
|0.0%
|-9.7%
|SA Home Owner
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|19,140
|5,202
|24,342
|0.5%
|Sarie Kos,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|24,480
|0
|24,480
|7.1%
|7.1%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|20,071
|3,877
|23,948
|-11.4%
|2.3%
|Tuis Home
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|81,771
|4,190
|85,961
|10.9%
|19.3%
|Visi
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|12,045
|234
|12,279
|-9.7%
|-17.1%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|7,561
|110
|7,671
|-45.2%
|-45.2%
|Silver Digest
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|8,626
|8,626
|0.0%
|-16.3%
|Southern Vines
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Male
|Destiny Man Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|GQ..
|Jan -Dec
|5xA
|3,943
|1,865
|5,808
|0.0%
|-59.6%
|Men's Health
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Popular Mechanics
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|13,634
|1,071
|14,705
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,466
|1,504
|9,970
|-20.7%
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,327
|1,504
|13,831
|14.4%
|Car
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|34,572
|10,612
|45,184
|-4.6%
|Driven Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|13,767
|13,767
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter.
|Dec -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Baby's and Beyond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,199
|5,870
|8,069
|0.0%
|-42.4%
|Child Magazine - Cape Town,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine - Durban,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine - Johannesburg,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine Pretoria,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|MamaMagic Milestones
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Digital Only
|Your Pregnancy.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Pets
|Animaltalk
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,893
|64,352
|67,245
|6.3%
|71.3%
|Dog Directory
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|7,925
|362
|8,287
|Sport and Hobby
|Africa's Sportsman Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Bicycling
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Compleat Golfer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,276
|1,400
|5,676
|1.2%
|Kick Off
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,686
|1,954
|14,640
|-6.4%
|-30.3%
|Magnum
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|10,746
|0
|10,746
|-17.9%
|1.6%
|Runners World.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|SA Cricket.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Rugby
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,466
|2,485
|14,951
|-6.4%
|Wildland Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|57,917
|2,256
|60,173
|2.6%
|6.8%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc.
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|1,712
|6,161
|7,873
|0.0%
|-22.8%
|Getaway
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,284
|2,060
|16,344
|-14.6%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|36,091
|1,200
|37,291
|20.3%
|73.6%
|The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Issues
|TravelIdeas.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|22,999
|0
|22,999
|-1.6%
|-1.6%
|Weg/Go
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|53,677
|959
|54,636
|10.8%
|18.6%
|Woman's General
|Destiny Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Fairlady
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|41,998
|832
|42,830
|22.9%
|52.4%
|Glamour,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|8,667
|3,895
|12,562
|0.0%
|-56.3%
|Kuier
|Apr -Jun
|F
|69,964
|0
|69,964
|-6.2%
|-0.4%
|Move!
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Sarie
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|69,039
|1,891
|70,930
|13.4%
|33.4%
|True Love
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|24,907
|2,367
|27,274
|5.8%
|42.0%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|24,709
|3,241
|27,950
|Women's Health.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Woman's Special
|Bruidsgids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Wedding Album
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Troukoors
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Wedding Guide
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Youth
|Barbie Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5,790
|1,567
|7,357
|15.9%
|Barbie Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|6Wk
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Careers Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Post Matric
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Very Interesting Junior
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,160
|3,693
|12,853
|-27.9%
|-40.8%
B2B magazines
It was a mixed bag for the B2B category, with gains and losses over the previous quarter as well as a number of no gains, no losses in with sprinklings of no submissions and resignation. However, 12 publications saw excellent increases over the previous quarter. The Industry section had three titles show gains - Cold Link Africa
(138.7%), Industrial Buyer
(27.9%) and Resource
(96.1%). All these titles also had gains on the prior year.
In the Communications category The Gapp Magazine
increased by 436.7% and Nex Media
by 33.4%. Both also increased on the prior year. The former Frontshop
, now Pharmacy Magazine
, was once again the best in the Retail Category (as in Q1) with a 49.2% increase over the previous quarter and a 208.4% on the prior year. It was one of many titles that increased both on the previous quarter and year, including SA Graan/Grain, Leading Architecture & Design, Water & Sanitation Africa, Medical Chronicle
, and SA Affordable Housing
. Sabi Magazine
(-61.6%), Northern Cape Business
(-48.6%) and Eastern Cape Business
(48.5%) were some of the biggest decreases on the previous quarter. DIY And Industrial Trade News
decreased on the previous quarter reversing its good gains in Q1.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Publisher
|OVK Nuus/News
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|4,873
|4,873
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Pro Agri
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Graan / Grain
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|20,382
|20,382
|28.8%
|28.3%
|SABI Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|5
|836
|841
|-61.6%
|Stockfarm
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5,987
|1,764
|7,751
|6.2%
|34.6%
|Wineland
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|83
|3,141
|3,224
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Architecture
|earthworks.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|138
|8,580
|8,718
|0.0%
|2.2%
|Floors in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|10,889
|10,889
|-39.5%
|-38.3%
|Leading Architect & Design
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|62
|7,889
|7,951
|22.8%
|8.5%
|SA Building Review
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1,202
|9,834
|11,036
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|Timber IQ
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|4
|7,201
|7,205
|12.9%
|64.8%
|To Build
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|6,941
|6,941
|0.0%
|-29.2%
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|11,146
|11,146
|-34.5%
|-35.9%
|Automotive
|Road Ahead, The
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|SA TREADS
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|20
|14,412
|14,432
|1.3%
|2.1%
|Concrete Trends
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|1,968
|1,968
|0.0%
|10.7%
|Construction Review.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|980
|980
|-45.7%
|Construction World
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|12,156
|12,156
|1.4%
|36.6%
|IMIESA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|5
|12,862
|12,867
|-1.4%
|113.1%
|Spec Handbooks
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1
|2,405
|2,406
|0.0%
|Communications
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|57,025
|57,025
|33.4%
|33.4%
|SA Profile
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1,020
|27,287
|28,307
|0.0%
|-5.3%
|The Gapp Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|11,486
|11,486
|436.7%
|33.8%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|9,868
|9,868
|3.2%
|51.2%
|ESI Africa
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|2,591
|2,591
|Sparks Electrical News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|10,198
|10,198
|0.5%
|63.4%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|9,448
|9,448
|3.5%
|44.4%
|Dataweek
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|2,584
|2,584
|-2.6%
|MechChem Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|MechChem Africa.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|7,196
|7,196
|14.1%
|Motion Control
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|1,980
|1,980
|Plumbing Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|126
|8,458
|8,584
|2.6%
|52.0%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|21
|7,018
|7,039
|-18.6%
|35.6%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|3,845
|3,845
|-2.3%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|10
|7,840
|7,850
|40.6%
|40.9%
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|715
|219
|934
|0.0%
|-37.3%
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|3,735
|3,735
|2.4%
|International Dentistry Africa Edition
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|863
|431
|1,294
|0.2%
|13.9%
|Medical Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|1
|20,479
|20,480
|49.1%
|91.9%
|MIMS
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,529
|319
|2,848
|-24.6%
|-3.6%
|MIMS Guide to OTC Products
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Modern Medicine Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|633
|3,361
|3,994
|-3.6%
|-14.2%
|SHEQ Management
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3
|3,398
|3,401
|12.9%
|18.4%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|15,874
|15,874
|11.2%
|105.2%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Explore South Africa.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Leading Venues
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Meetings
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|9
|5,529
|5,538
|-8.9%
|37.1%
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|8,359
|8,359
|0.0%
|-2.7%
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|6,554
|6,554
|2.4%
|18.8%
|Cold Link Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|16
|6,678
|6,694
|138.7%
|45.0%
|Eastern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|4,942
|4,942
|-48.5%
|-48.5%
|Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Free State Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,944
|9,944
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Gauteng Companies..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,943
|9,943
|1.1%
|1.1%
|Industrial Buyer
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|15
|7,805
|7,820
|27.9%
|11.3%
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|3,350
|3,350
|0.0%
|KwaZulu Natal Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,941
|9,941
|1.8%
|1.8%
|KZN Industrial & Business News
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Lighting in Design.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|4,242
|4,242
|0.0%
|39.1%
|Limpopo Business.,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,933
|9,933
|0.0%
|LINKED by Jewellers Network
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|2,926
|2,926
|Mpumalanga Business.,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,935
|9,935
|0.0%
|North West Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,944
|9,944
|0.0%
|Northern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|4,943
|4,943
|-48.6%
|-48.6%
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|9,926
|9,926
|Resource.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|999
|7,592
|8,591
|96.1%
|155.5%
|SA Affordable Housing
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|10
|6,651
|6,661
|26.0%
|132.6%
|Smart Energy International
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|2,819
|2,819
|3.9%
|South African Business.
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|14,925
|14,925
|0.0%
|-25.0%
|South African Food Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3
|4,413
|4,416
|-15.8%
|4.4%
|The Green Building Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|74,862
|74,862
|Western Cape Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,923
|9,923
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|3,858
|4,606
|8,464
|-4.5%
|-2.6%
|The Margin
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,696
|3,696
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|656
|10,450
|11,106
|0.0%
|-23.5%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|263
|41,107
|41,370
|0.0%
|327.4%
|Blue Chip,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|9,308
|9,308
|Business Guide
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|FA News.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|156
|2,750
|2,906
|1.5%
|Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Infocom.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|KZN Invest
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|5,346
|5,346
|3.5%
|3.5%
|Money Marketing
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5
|8,723
|8,728
|0.5%
|137.6%
|Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Salga Voice of Local Government
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|South African Business Intergrator
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|500
|13,873
|14,373
|0.0%
|-27.7%
|South Africa's Top Performing Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The South African School Collection
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Top 500 SA's Best Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Vision 2030
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|580
|1,064
|1,644
|0.0%
|-12.8%
|African Mining Brief
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|936
|936
|26.0%
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|132
|25,109
|25,241
|11.6%
|904.4%
|Earthbroker
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|3,011
|6,370
|9,381
|5.3%
|Inside Mining
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|6,158
|6,158
|Mining Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining Review Africa.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Modern Mining
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|9,665
|9,665
|5.4%
|51.6%
|Modern Quarrying
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,338
|3,338
|0.0%
|23.5%
|Property
|The Greeff Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|7,498
|7,498
|-20.4%
|47.8%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|14,453
|14,453
|49.2%
|208.4%
|Spotong
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|9,909
|9,909
|6.0%
|13.3%
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.
|Jan -Jun
|9xA
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.
|Jan -Jun
|9xA
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Transport and Logistics
|Focus on Transport & Logistics
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Freight News Features
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|364
|4,748
|5,112
|-3.0%
|31.1%
|Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..
|Jan -Dec
|5xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
Custom magazines
Despite being a large category, the pickings were slim in the Custom Magazines category with only seven publications showing positive increases on the previous quarter. Skyways continued to soar, following good performances in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 with a 15.7% increase on the previous quarter. Clicks Club Card
had a 9.1% increase, followed by Club X, Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag, Accountancy, Man
and SA Pharmacist’s Assistant
all showing gains under 10%. Game& Hunt/Wild & Jag
also increased on the prior year (8.5%). Taste
also increased on the prior year (10.2%), but despite this and its gain in the Q1, it saw a decrease of 13.1% on the previous quarter.
The biggest losses were in the Farming section, with all three titles showing decreases. Dairy Mail
, The with the biggest decrease of -25.4% followed by Rooi Vleis/Red Meat
with -20.7% and Wolboer/Wool Farmer
a -3.1%.
|Family Interest
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Crawford Times
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Trinitonian
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Farming
|Dairy Mail, The.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|21
|2,618
|2,639
|-25.4%
|-26.2%
|Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|9,084
|9,084
|-20.7%
|-20.7%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|2
|4,776
|4,778
|-3.1%
|-3.0%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|23,563
|1,098
|24,661
|-7.6%
|-27.5%
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|1,342
|1,342
|-9.3%
|-9.3%
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal.
|Jan -Jun
|10xA
|3
|5,609
|5,612
|-20.5%
|-22.0%
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|5,019
|5,019
|1.2%
|1.2%
|South African Medical Journal
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|329
|9,018
|9,347
|-3.7%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|2,092
|2,092
|-1.6%
|-4.6%
|Home
|Fresh Living
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|31,382
|0
|31,382
|0.0%
|Living Space..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|34,094
|1,332
|35,426
|-4.0%
|-30.8%
|My Kitchen..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|66,048
|1,243
|67,291
|-2.4%
|-27.4%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|149,624
|149,624
|0.0%
|1.8%
|J S E
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|588
|12,287
|12,875
|0.0%
|-28.3%
|Sea Rescue
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|56,895
|56,895
|0.0%
|Servamus
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,326
|76
|9,402
|-0.4%
|-9.7%
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|26,568
|26,568
|Skyways
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|8
|169,521
|169,529
|15.7%
|Leisure
|Equinox.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Private Edition
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|9,234
|9,234
|0.0%
|Taste.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|27,092
|704
|27,796
|-13.1%
|10.2%
|Male
|Man
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|37,890
|1,904
|39,794
|1.1%
|-32.0%
|Tech..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|31,215
|898
|32,113
|-8.2%
|-40.6%
|Medical and Allied Health
|Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Medi - Clinic Family
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Motoring
|Motor..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|16,744
|1,587
|18,331
|-14.1%
|-45.3%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|56,064
|56,064
|0.4%
|3.0%
|De Rebus
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|8
|19,023
|19,031
|-0.5%
|2.8%
|The Journal Of The SAIMM
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Sector
|Retail
|Clicks Club Card.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|102
|250,275
|250,377
|9.1%
|Club Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|249,716
|6,000
|255,716
|-0.6%
|-24.9%
|Jet Club
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|271,673
|271,673
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|1,585
|57,336
|58,921
|0.1%
|8.5%
|SA Hunter/Jagter.
|Jan -Jun
|Mtly
|35,158
|0
|35,158
|-5.5%
|-8.2%
|Soccer Club
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|42,629
|3,136
|45,765
|-2.7%
|-37.2%
|Sports Club.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|77,868
|1,858
|79,726
|-4.4%
|-35.0%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|AA Traveller
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Best of Cape Town Central City.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Escapes
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|19,841
|544
|20,385
|-9.0%
|-38.6%
|Moments magazine
|Jan -Dec
|6xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Premier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|13,294
|13,294
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|45,496
|1,454
|46,950
|-3.0%
|-43.9%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|64,198
|1,697
|65,895
|3.7%
|-27.2%
|Kids Super Club.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|63,609
|2,500
|66,109
|-0.1%
|-40.8%
Free magazines
The smallest category under Magazines had only one title show an increase over the previous quarter, with three titles having no increase or decrease. Get It (Jo'burg West)
had a half a percent increase on the previous quarter. The losses, however, were slight for the rest of the category, ranging from -0.1% to -0.7%.
Of the four titles that submit data for the year, three had increases in the prior year. Get It (Bloemfontein), Get It (Jo'burg South)
, and Get It (Jo'burg West)
all increased, with only Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
showing a decrease.
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|94,965
|0.0%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,958
|0.0%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|37.8%
|Get It (Highway)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|9,843
|-0.1%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,575
|-0.5%
|16.8%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,713
|0.5%
|2.2%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6,200
|0.0%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,800
|-0.2%
|-40.7%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,466
|-0.7%
|STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|No Submission
|Total
|186,410
|-0.1%
|165.6%