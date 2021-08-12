Magazines ABC Q2 2021: Lift off for magazines

The latest results released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) of South Africa is "something worth shouting about!"

Consumer magazines

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Apr -Jun Mtly 0 8,475 8,475 6.1% 47.7% Val de Vie Magazine Jan -Dec 2xA 459 14,900 15,359 0.0% 45.4% Business and News Business Brief. Jan -Jun AltM 29,346 2,003 31,349 -39.7% -40.8% Financial Mail Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 9,882 3,000 12,882 -1.0% Finweek Apr -Jun F 9,621 2,308 11,929 1.2% -3.0% Forbes Africa Jan -Jun AltM 6,520 2,791 9,311 12.6% 27.0% Personal Finance Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 17,221 17,221 55.7% 10.9% The Big Issue Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 4,804 222 5,026 Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Jan -Jun AltM 6,730 748 7,478 -0.5% -19.3% KRUGER MAGAZINE Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 No Submission Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 14,567 4,942 19,509 0.0% -1.4% TV Plus (Afrikaans) Apr -Jun F 13,226 0 13,226 -9.5% -15.3% TV Plus (English) Apr -Jun F 4,000 0 4,000 -19.1% -25.9% Family Interest Drum Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 Discontinued Huisgenoot Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 129,068 6,793 135,861 -3.1% -8.2% LIG Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Changed Frequency Plus 50 Jan -Jun 6xA 6,957 126 7,083 15.6% 13.7% The Crest Jan -Jun 7xA 0 12,202 12,202 -4.0% -0.2% The Ridge Jan -Jun 8xA 0 16,013 16,013 1.6% 3.8% Things to do with kids Magazine Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned You Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 67,007 3,574 70,581 -3.0% -1.4% Farming Farmbiz Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Farmer's Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 7,654 8 7,662 -4.5% Grond tot Mond Jan -Dec Q 2,478 2,471 4,949 0.0% -32.8% Landbouweekblad Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 16,591 6 16,597 -9.1% -14.0% Landbouweekblad Vee Jan -Dec Ann 9,681 0 9,681 0.0% 24.1% Marktoe! Apr -Jun Mtly 0 9,900 9,900 0.0% 25.3% Veeplaas. Apr -Jun 11xA 5,515 3,245 8,760 2.0% 33.2% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat Jan -Dec 3xA 11,515 2,811 14,326 0.0% Odyssey Magazine. Jul -Jun Q 1,904 2,964 4,868 21.3% 21.3% Home Conde Nast House & Garden Apr -Jun Mtly 9,674 2,012 11,686 Easy DIY Jul -Jun Q 3,794 2,492 6,286 Idees/Ideas Jan -Jun AltM 14,798 1,117 15,915 0.1% 4.6% Lose It, Jan -Dec Q 15,996 0 15,996 0.0% -9.7% SA Home Owner Apr -Jun 11xA 19,140 5,202 24,342 0.5% Sarie Kos, Jul -Jun Q 24,480 0 24,480 7.1% 7.1% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Apr -Jun Mtly 20,071 3,877 23,948 -11.4% 2.3% Tuis Home Jan -Jun Mtly 81,771 4,190 85,961 10.9% 19.3% Visi Jan -Jun 6xA 12,045 234 12,279 -9.7% -17.1% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 7,561 110 7,671 -45.2% -45.2% Silver Digest Jan -Dec 4xA 0 8,626 8,626 0.0% -16.3% Southern Vines Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Male Destiny Man Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission GQ.. Jan -Dec 5xA 3,943 1,865 5,808 0.0% -59.6% Men's Health Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Popular Mechanics Apr -Jun Mtly 13,634 1,071 14,705 Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jan -Jun AltM 8,466 1,504 9,970 -20.7% Motoring Bike SA Apr -Jun Mtly 12,327 1,504 13,831 14.4% Car Apr -Jun Mtly 34,572 10,612 45,184 -4.6% Driven Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 13,767 13,767 Parenting Baba & Kleuter. Dec -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Baby's and Beyond Jan -Dec Q 2,199 5,870 8,069 0.0% -42.4% Child Magazine - Cape Town, Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine - Durban, Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine - Johannesburg, Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine Pretoria, Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned MamaMagic Milestones Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Digital Only Your Pregnancy. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Pets Animaltalk Apr -Jun Mtly 2,893 64,352 67,245 6.3% 71.3% Dog Directory Jul -Jun Ann 7,925 362 8,287 Sport and Hobby Africa's Sportsman Magazine Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 Resigned Bicycling Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Compleat Golfer Apr -Jun Mtly 4,276 1,400 5,676 1.2% Kick Off Apr -Jun Mtly 12,686 1,954 14,640 -6.4% -30.3% Magnum Jan -Jun Mtly 10,746 0 10,746 -17.9% 1.6% Runners World. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned SA Cricket. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission SA Rugby Apr -Jun Mtly 12,466 2,485 14,951 -6.4% Wildland Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 57,917 2,256 60,173 2.6% 6.8% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc. Jan -Dec 3xA 1,712 6,161 7,873 0.0% -22.8% Getaway Apr -Jun Mtly 14,284 2,060 16,344 -14.6% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Jan -Jun Mtly 36,091 1,200 37,291 20.3% 73.6% The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Issues TravelIdeas. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Weg / Go Platteland Jul -Jun Q 22,999 0 22,999 -1.6% -1.6% Weg/Go Jan -Jun AltM 53,677 959 54,636 10.8% 18.6% Woman's General Destiny Magazine. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Fairlady Jan -Jun AltM 41,998 832 42,830 22.9% 52.4% Glamour, Jan -Dec Q 8,667 3,895 12,562 0.0% -56.3% Kuier Apr -Jun F 69,964 0 69,964 -6.2% -0.4% Move! Apr -Jun F 0 0 Discontinued Sarie Jan -Jun Mtly 69,039 1,891 70,930 13.4% 33.4% True Love Jan -Jun Mtly 24,907 2,367 27,274 5.8% 42.0% Women & Home Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 24,709 3,241 27,950 Women's Health. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Woman's Special Bruidsgids Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission SA Wedding Album Jan -Dec 2xA 0 0 Ceased Publishing Troukoors Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned Wedding Guide Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Youth Barbie Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 5,790 1,567 7,357 15.9% Barbie Magazine. Jan -Jun 6Wk 0 0 Changed Frequency Careers Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Post Matric Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Very Interesting Junior Apr -Jun Mtly 9,160 3,693 12,853 -27.9% -40.8%

B2B magazines

Agricultural Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Changed Publisher OVK Nuus/News Jan -Dec 4xA 0 4,873 4,873 0.0% 0.4% Pro Agri Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission SA Graan / Grain Apr -Jun Mtly 0 20,382 20,382 28.8% 28.3% SABI Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 5 836 841 -61.6% Stockfarm Apr -Jun Mtly 5,987 1,764 7,751 6.2% 34.6% Wineland Apr -Jun Mtly 83 3,141 3,224 -0.6% -0.6% Architecture earthworks. Jan -Dec Q 138 8,580 8,718 0.0% 2.2% Floors in Africa Jan -Jun 7xA 0 10,889 10,889 -39.5% -38.3% Leading Architect & Design Jan -Jun AltM 62 7,889 7,951 22.8% 8.5% SA Building Review Jan -Dec Ann 1,202 9,834 11,036 0.0% -4.0% Timber IQ Jan -Jun AltM 4 7,201 7,205 12.9% 64.8% To Build Jan -Dec 3xA 0 6,941 6,941 0.0% -29.2% Walls & Roofs in Africa Jan -Jun 7xA 0 11,146 11,146 -34.5% -35.9% Automotive Road Ahead, The Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned SA TREADS Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Civil Construction Civil Engineering Apr -Jun 11xA 20 14,412 14,432 1.3% 2.1% Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q 0 1,968 1,968 0.0% 10.7% Construction Review. Jan -Jun AltM 0 980 980 -45.7% Construction World Apr -Jun Mtly 0 12,156 12,156 1.4% 36.6% IMIESA Apr -Jun 11xA 5 12,862 12,867 -1.4% 113.1% Spec Handbooks Jan -Dec Ann 1 2,405 2,406 0.0% Communications Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 57,025 57,025 33.4% 33.4% SA Profile Jan -Dec Ann 1,020 27,287 28,307 0.0% -5.3% The Gapp Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 0 11,486 11,486 436.7% 33.8% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 0 9,868 9,868 3.2% 51.2% ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 0 2,591 2,591 Sparks Electrical News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 10,198 10,198 0.5% 63.4% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 9,448 9,448 3.5% 44.4% Dataweek Apr -Jun F 0 2,584 2,584 -2.6% MechChem Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency MechChem Africa. Jan -Jun AltM 0 7,196 7,196 14.1% Motion Control Jul -Jun Q 0 1,980 1,980 Plumbing Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 126 8,458 8,584 2.6% 52.0% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Apr -Jun Mtly 21 7,018 7,039 -18.6% 35.6% SA Instrumentation & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 0 3,845 3,845 -2.3% Water & Sanitation Africa Jan -Jun AltM 10 7,840 7,850 40.6% 40.9% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Dec Q 715 219 934 0.0% -37.3% Hi-Tech Security Solutions Apr -Jun 11xA 0 3,735 3,735 2.4% International Dentistry Africa Edition Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned MDR Medical Desk Reference Jan -Dec Ann 863 431 1,294 0.2% 13.9% Medical Chronicle Apr -Jun 11xA 1 20,479 20,480 49.1% 91.9% MIMS Apr -Jun Mtly 2,529 319 2,848 -24.6% -3.6% MIMS Guide to OTC Products Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine. Jan -Jun AltM 633 3,361 3,994 -3.6% -14.2% SHEQ Management Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Apr -Jun 11xA 3 3,398 3,401 12.9% 18.4% The Specialist Forum Journal Apr -Jun 11xA 0 15,874 15,874 11.2% 105.2% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Leading Venues Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Meetings Jan -Jun AltM 9 5,529 5,538 -8.9% 37.1% The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Jan -Dec Ann 0 8,359 8,359 0.0% -2.7% Industry Analytical Reporter Jan -Jun AltM 0 6,554 6,554 2.4% 18.8% Cold Link Africa Jan -Jun AltM 16 6,678 6,694 138.7% 45.0% Eastern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 4,942 4,942 -48.5% -48.5% Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Free State Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,944 9,944 0.0% 0.0% Gauteng Companies.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,943 9,943 1.1% 1.1% Industrial Buyer Jan -Jun AltM 15 7,805 7,820 27.9% 11.3% Jewellers' Network Directory Jan -Dec Ann 0 3,350 3,350 0.0% KwaZulu Natal Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,941 9,941 1.8% 1.8% KZN Industrial & Business News Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Lighting in Design. Jan -Dec Q 0 4,242 4,242 0.0% 39.1% Limpopo Business., Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,933 9,933 0.0% LINKED by Jewellers Network Jul -Jun Q 0 2,926 2,926 Mpumalanga Business., Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,935 9,935 0.0% North West Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,944 9,944 0.0% Northern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 4,943 4,943 -48.6% -48.6% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jul -Jun Q 0 9,926 9,926 Resource. Jul -Jun Q 999 7,592 8,591 96.1% 155.5% SA Affordable Housing Jan -Jun AltM 10 6,651 6,661 26.0% 132.6% Smart Energy International Jan -Jun AltM 0 2,819 2,819 3.9% South African Business. Jan -Dec 2xA 0 14,925 14,925 0.0% -25.0% South African Food Review Apr -Jun 11xA 3 4,413 4,416 -15.8% 4.4% The Green Building Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 74,862 74,862 Western Cape Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,923 9,923 0.0% 0.1% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Apr -Jun 11xA 3,858 4,606 8,464 -4.5% -2.6% The Margin Jan -Dec Q 0 3,696 3,696 0.0% 0.1% Management African Decisions Jan -Dec Q 656 10,450 11,106 0.0% -23.5% Black Business Quarterly Jan -Dec Q 263 41,107 41,370 0.0% 327.4% Blue Chip, Jul -Jun Q 0 9,308 9,308 Business Guide Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission FA News. Jan -Jun AltM 156 2,750 2,906 1.5% Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Infocom. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission KZN Invest Jul -Jun Q 0 5,346 5,346 3.5% 3.5% Money Marketing Apr -Jun Mtly 5 8,723 8,728 0.5% 137.6% Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Salga Voice of Local Government Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned South African Business Intergrator Jan -Dec 2xA 500 13,873 14,373 0.0% -27.7% South Africa's Top Performing Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission The South African School Collection Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Top 500 SA's Best Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Vision 2030 Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 580 1,064 1,644 0.0% -12.8% African Mining Brief Jan -Jun AltM 0 936 936 26.0% African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Apr -Jun 11xA 132 25,109 25,241 11.6% 904.4% Earthbroker Apr -Jun Mtly 0 5,382 5,382 0.0% -0.3% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 3,011 6,370 9,381 5.3% Inside Mining Jul -Jun 4xA 0 6,158 6,158 Mining Decisions Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 No Submission Mining Review Africa. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Resigned Modern Mining Apr -Jun Mtly 0 9,665 9,665 5.4% 51.6% Modern Quarrying Jan -Dec Q 0 3,338 3,338 0.0% 23.5% Property The Greeff Magazine Jan -Dec 3xA 0 0 No Submission Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 7,498 7,498 -20.4% 47.8% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Apr -Jun Mtly 0 14,453 14,453 49.2% 208.4% Spotong Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Supermarket and Retailer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 9,909 9,909 6.0% 13.3% Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores. Jan -Jun 9xA 0 0 Rebranded Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers. Jan -Jun 9xA 0 0 Rebranded Transport and Logistics Focus on Transport & Logistics Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Resigned Freight News Features Apr -Jun Mtly 364 4,748 5,112 -3.0% 31.1% Trucks and Heavy Equipment News.. Jan -Dec 5xA 0 0 Resigned

Custom magazines

Family Interest Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Crawford Times Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Trinitonian Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Farming Dairy Mail, The. Apr -Jun Mtly 21 2,618 2,639 -25.4% -26.2% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat, Jan -Jun AltM 0 9,084 9,084 -20.7% -20.7% Wolboer / Wool Farmer. Jan -Jun AltM 2 4,776 4,778 -3.1% -3.0% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Apr -Jun Mtly 23,563 1,098 24,661 -7.6% -27.5% Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA Jul -Jun 3xA 0 1,342 1,342 -9.3% -9.3% SA Pharmaceutical Journal. Jan -Jun 10xA 3 5,609 5,612 -20.5% -22.0% SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jul -Jun Q 0 5,019 5,019 1.2% 1.2% South African Medical Journal Apr -Jun Mtly 329 9,018 9,347 -3.7% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Jan -Jun AltM 0 2,092 2,092 -1.6% -4.6% Home Fresh Living Jan -Dec Q 31,382 0 31,382 0.0% Living Space.. Apr -Jun Mtly 34,094 1,332 35,426 -4.0% -30.8% My Kitchen.. Apr -Jun Mtly 66,048 1,243 67,291 -2.4% -27.4% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Jan -Dec Q 0 149,624 149,624 0.0% 1.8% J S E Jan -Dec Q 588 12,287 12,875 0.0% -28.3% Sea Rescue Jan -Dec 3xA 0 56,895 56,895 0.0% Servamus Apr -Jun Mtly 9,326 76 9,402 -0.4% -9.7% In-flight In Flight Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 26,568 26,568 Skyways Apr -Jun Mtly 8 169,521 169,529 15.7% Leisure Equinox. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Private Edition Jan -Dec Q 0 9,234 9,234 0.0% Taste. Apr -Jun 11xA 27,092 704 27,796 -13.1% 10.2% Male Man Apr -Jun Mtly 37,890 1,904 39,794 1.1% -32.0% Tech.. Apr -Jun Mtly 31,215 898 32,113 -8.2% -40.6% Medical and Allied Health Bounce (Formerly Bankmed) Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 Resigned Medi - Clinic Family Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Resigned Motoring Motor.. Apr -Jun Mtly 16,744 1,587 18,331 -14.1% -45.3% Professional Accountancy SA Apr -Jun 11xA 0 56,064 56,064 0.4% 3.0% De Rebus Apr -Jun 11xA 8 19,023 19,031 -0.5% 2.8% The Journal Of The SAIMM Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Sector Retail Clicks Club Card. Jan -Jun AltM 102 250,275 250,377 9.1% Club Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 249,716 6,000 255,716 -0.6% -24.9% Jet Club Jan -Jun 7xA 0 271,673 271,673 Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Apr -Jun Mtly 1,585 57,336 58,921 0.1% 8.5% SA Hunter/Jagter. Jan -Jun Mtly 35,158 0 35,158 -5.5% -8.2% Soccer Club Apr -Jun Mtly 42,629 3,136 45,765 -2.7% -37.2% Sports Club. Apr -Jun Mtly 77,868 1,858 79,726 -4.4% -35.0% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality AA Traveller Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Best of Cape Town Central City. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Terminated Escapes Apr -Jun Mtly 19,841 544 20,385 -9.0% -38.6% Moments magazine Jan -Dec 6xA 0 0 Resigned Premier Apr -Jun Mtly 0 13,294 13,294 Woman's General Balanced Life Apr -Jun Mtly 45,496 1,454 46,950 -3.0% -43.9% Youth ClubX Apr -Jun Mtly 64,198 1,697 65,895 3.7% -27.2% Kids Super Club. Apr -Jun Mtly 63,609 2,500 66,109 -0.1% -40.8%

Free magazines

Publication Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser. Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 94,965 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Apr -Jun Mtly 9,958 0.0% Get It (Bloemfontein) Apr -Jun Mtly 6,890 0.0% 37.8% Get It (Highway) Apr -Jun Mtly 9,843 -0.1% Get It (Jo'burg South) Apr -Jun Mtly 14,575 -0.5% 16.8% Get It (Jo'burg West) Apr -Jun Mtly 14,713 0.5% 2.2% Get It (Lowveld) Apr -Jun Mtly 6,200 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Apr -Jun Mtly 14,800 -0.2% -40.7% Get It (Pretoria) Apr -Jun Mtly 14,466 -0.7% STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE Jan -Dec Ann No Submission Total 186,410 -0.1% 165.6%

This was the sentiment of the ABC in a statement following the release of its Q2 results. “The latest ABC results show magazines are up by 11% for the same period. Compared to the numbers in Q4 2020 – Magazines are up 4%,” says the ABC. Categories, specifically travel titles, that previously took a beating also seem to be making a slow comeback.The Bureau says that this is despite an incredibly depressed economy suffering from looting, junk status, and the effects of extended periods of Covid-lockdowns.To overcome this, some titles have decreased their frequency with a focus on fewer but more editorially packed titles, while smaller titles have moved to new publishers that have revitalised these titles, shaping the good news story for magazines.“Time will tell whether the magazine industry - and print industry in general - has progressed beyond the cycle’s bottom and can now anticipate growth, added the ABC.Only three sectors in this category had three or more titles show good gains on the previous quarter. Once again, the Business and News sector was strong as in Q1 with three titles with good gains: SA Real Estate Investor Magazine, Forbes and Finweek.The Home sector had four titles make gains, while Women’s General had three. However, the gains of the titles in Business and News were greater than the Home titles. Tuis was the best in the Home sector with a 10.9% increase. In the Business and News sector, SA Real Estate Investor Magazine showed a 55.7% increased, and in the Women’s General sector Fair Lady had a 22.9% increase.The Entertainment, Leisure, Male, Parenting and Conservation and Wildlife sectors had no gains, only losses or no gain no loss (0.0%). The Women’s Special sector had no activity.It was a mixed bag for the B2B category, with gains and losses over the previous quarter as well as a number of no gains, no losses in with sprinklings of no submissions and resignation. However, 12 publications saw excellent increases over the previous quarter. The Industry section had three titles show gains - Cold Link Africa (138.7%), Industrial Buyer (27.9%) and Resource (96.1%). All these titles also had gains on the prior year.In the Communications category The Gapp Magazine increased by 436.7% and Nex Media by 33.4%. Both also increased on the prior year. The former Frontshop, now Pharmacy Magazine, was once again the best in the Retail Category (as in Q1) with a 49.2% increase over the previous quarter and a 208.4% on the prior year. It was one of many titles that increased both on the previous quarter and year, including SA Graan/Grain, Leading Architecture & Design, Water & Sanitation Africa, Medical Chronicle, and SA Affordable Housing.Sabi Magazine (-61.6%), Northern Cape Business (-48.6%) and Eastern Cape Business (48.5%) were some of the biggest decreases on the previous quarter. DIY And Industrial Trade News decreased on the previous quarter reversing its good gains in Q1.Despite being a large category, the pickings were slim in the Custom Magazines category with only seven publications showing positive increases on the previous quarter. Skyways continued to soar, following good performances in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 with a 15.7% increase on the previous quarter. Clicks Club Card had a 9.1% increase, followed by Club X, Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag, Accountancy, Man and SA Pharmacist’s Assistant all showing gains under 10%.Game& Hunt/Wild & Jag also increased on the prior year (8.5%). Taste also increased on the prior year (10.2%), but despite this and its gain in the Q1, it saw a decrease of 13.1% on the previous quarter.The biggest losses were in the Farming section, with all three titles showing decreases. Dairy Mail, The with the biggest decrease of -25.4% followed by Rooi Vleis/Red Meat with -20.7% and Wolboer/Wool Farmer a -3.1%.The smallest category under Magazines had only one title show an increase over the previous quarter, with three titles having no increase or decrease. Get It (Jo'burg West) had a half a percent increase on the previous quarter. The losses, however, were slight for the rest of the category, ranging from -0.1% to -0.7%.Of the four titles that submit data for the year, three had increases in the prior year. Get It (Bloemfontein), Get It (Jo'burg South), and Get It (Jo'burg West) all increased, with only Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) showing a decrease.