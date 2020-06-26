Pick n Pay Fresh Living gets makeover and relaunches as quarterly magazine

As was evident by the products that were in demand in our stores, baking and comfort cooking recipes reigned during the height of lockdown. We posted easy and sweet recipes, such as the 3-ingredient coconut squares and 4-ingredient chocolate tart, and these were extremely popular. These recipes were closely followed by the ‘Easiest Pantry Bobotie’ and ‘Best-Ever Chicken Pie’ recipes.

The website – where readers access recipes, tips and daily topical articles during lockdown – received more than 27-million impressions in the first month as many turned to the platform to embrace the time at home to cook and bake up a storm.John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, says that readers loved how the content was adapted to suit their interests during the lockdown.The website will continue to be updated with recipes, food news and fun videos.“We are adapting to the changing demands of our digital-savvy Pick n Pay shoppers. This shift helps us blend the best of both worlds in terms of access to content for everyday use. Now with multiple touchpoints and a true 360-degree content eco-system, we are able to offer our food-loving readers up-to-the-minute inspiration,” says Justine Drake, editor and content director of John Brown Media, publishers of Fresh Living magazine.Bradshaw says that over the years, Fresh Living magazine has helped them better understand their customers. “We’ve been able to offer them quality content, while also tailoring our product offering to better suit their needs and desires. Our seasonal magazine will help customers plan for special occasions, like Christmas, while the online version will meet everyday needs, such as wanting to create a budget-friendly meal using our current deals in store.”