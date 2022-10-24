Industries

Tourism & Travel

    Africa


    TGCSA facilitates assessor grading training in Seychelles

    24 Oct 2022
    The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), a business unit of South African Tourism, recently conducted and facilitated assessor grading training for the Seychelles Tourism Board.

    The training started on Monday, 17 and ran until Friday, 21 October in Mahe Island Seychelles, and aimed to refine the skills and techniques of the Seychelles assessors and assist them to supplement their knowledge and experience to carry out grading assessments fairly, objectively, and consistently.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The training also sought to educate the assessors on quality standards in the hospitality industry, to familiarise them with the various quality standards when conducting the assessments.

    The five-day grading training covered 13 modules which included local and international grading systems, trends and designs, linen and upholstery, quality in tourism, as well as detailed training on the application of the Universal Accessibility module.

    The training sessions encompassed the practical application of grading assessments of accommodation establishments by assessors, providing insights into managing the grading process. At the end of day four, assessors were required to conduct a mock assessment of the hotel’s offering, which was concluded at the end of the training workshop with a theoretical examination.

    “It is a privilege to be requested to train our tourism colleagues in other countries. Training team Seychelles on the TGCSA star grading system CATHSSETA accredited training programme, is a testament to TGCSA’s quality assurance programme," said Bronwen Auret, chief quality assurance officer.

    The training was conducted and facilitated by Nokukhanya Mbonambi and Karabo Moshoete both TGCSA provincial quality assurance specialists.

    Read more: tourism industry, Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, travel industry, Seychelles tourism, tourism and travel

