SA Flip Flop Day - 17 February 2023 - support the Choc Childhood Cancer Foundation

Did you know, in some way, every single one of us is affected by childhood cancer? While it may not affect you directly in some cases - it could be someone close to you - but may be a beloved family member or the child of a close friend or colleague. Somehow, we all hear of or know of one brave little child or teenager fighting cancer every day.

But they’re never alone – these courageous soldiers will always have the support, love and strength from those around them, even if it’s through a donation from a stranger who they will never meet.

Says PNA marketing and PR manager Chantelle Fritz: “Choc Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa is an important advocate against this life-threatening illness, offering psychosocial, emotional and patient-facing support to families and their children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer. Being a part of this initiative makes us proud, as we understand the trials these young people and their families go through.” Fritz adds: “We were delighted to hand over R1m to the Choc Foundation last year and this year we strive to top this amount and will challenge schools, corporates to assist us in this goal. We thank our loyal customers for always supporting our CSI initiatives.”

With passionate, caring and dedicated staff and volunteers, Choc’s one goal is simple – to save lives through early detection, and to enable us all to stand strong and stand together in support of these fearless little warriors.

I’m ready to support – where can I get my Flip Flop Day sticker?

Partnering for greatness, you can get your sticker for only R10 at your nearest PNA or by visiting www.choc.org.za. As the needs of these children, teenagers and their families grow, so does our desire to enhance medical treatment, so in 2023, we are aiming to beat the R1m we raised last year – and beat the disease with your assistance.

Says Fritz: “We know our valued customers and South Africans as a whole can reach and surpass this target – even in flip flops! We’d love to see you in our stores where you can ‘wear yours for a cause’.

“We’re joining Choc in putting the call out to corporate companies, small businesses, ladies, gents, pre-schools, primary and high schools – let’s do this together – and walk the path of love and support to help these amazing kids to see a brighter tomorrow. “



